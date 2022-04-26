Legals for April, 26 2022

No. 28549 David H. Bjornson State Bar No. 3309 Bjornson Jones Mungas, PLLC 2809 Great Northern Loop, Ste 100 Missoula, Montana 59808 Telephone: 406-721-8896 Telefax: 406-541-8037 Email: david@bjornsonlaw.com Attorneys for Dennis Frownfelter, Personal Representative MONTANA ELEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, FLATHEAD COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: DONALD I. FROWNFELTER Deceased. Dept No. Amy Eddy Cause No. DP-22-134A NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named Estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be mailed to Dennis Frownfelter the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, at c/o Bjornson Jones Mungas, PLLC, 2809 Great Northern Loop, Suite 100, Missoula, MT 59808, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court. DATED this 15th day of April 2022. /s/ Dennis Frownfetter Dennis Frownfelter, Personal Representative Bjornson Jones Mungas, PLLC By: /s/ David Bjornson David Bjornson Attorney for Dennis Frownfelter, Personal Representative April 19, 26, May 3, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28546 Montana Eleventh Judicial District Court Flathead County In the Matter of the Name Change of Tori Dean: Tori Dean, Petitioner Cause No.:DV-22-319B ROBERT B ALLISON Notice of Hearing on Name Change This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Tori Michelle Luther Dean to Frankie Leone Dean. The hearing will be on 05/25/2022 at 8:30 a.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Flathead County. Date:03/24/2022 PEG L. ALLISON Clerk of District Court BY: /s/ JENNIFER L. McMULLEN Deputy Clerk of Court April 19, 26, May 3, 10, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28525 Lewis N. Stoddard, Bar No. 60723896 Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. 300 W. Main Street, Suite 150 Boise, ID 83702 Phone: 801-355-2886 Facsimile: 801-328-9714 Email: lewis@hwmlawfirm.com Attorney for Plaintiff | HWM File No. MT10663 MONTANA ELEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT FLATHEAD COUNTY U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as trustee for the RMAC Trust, Series 2016-CTT, Plaintiff, v. Paula D. Arthur a/k/a Paula D. Breger; Dale Podbreger a/k/a Dale Breger; Greg M. Mitchell; Rafael Kolic; Kolic Trust; and Unknown Parties in possession of or with an interest in the real property commonly known as: 625 Deer Creek Road, n/k/a 210 Bear Canyon Road, Lakeside, MT 59922, Defendants. SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION Case No.: DV-15-2022-0000140-FO To: Paula D. Arthur a/k/a Paula D. Breger; Dale Podbreger a/k/a Dale Breger; Greg M. Mitchell; and Unknown Parties in possession of or with an interest in the real property commonly known as: 625 Deer Creek Road, n/k/a 210 Bear Canyon Road, Lakeside, MT 59922 A lawsuit has been filed against you for amongst other things, foreclosure of real property located in the County of Flathead, State of Montana. The real property has an address of 625 Deer Creek Road, n/k/a 210 Bear Canyon Road, Lakeside, MT 59922 and is more particularly described as follows: A parcel located in the Southwest Quarter of Section 1, Township 26 North, Range 21 West, P.M.M., and within Certificate of Survey No. 4594 of the records of Flathead County, Montana, more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a point that is located North 29°38'40" East and 67.00 feet from the Point of Beginning for Certificate of Survey No. 4594; thence North 01°51'06" West along the boundary between the parcels of land described by Certificate of Survey Nos. 4460 and 4594, for a distance of 1120.32v feet to a point; thence South 39°33'49" East along the boundary between Certificate of Survey Nos. 4659 and 4594, for a distance of 290.00 feet to a point; thence North 83°53'39" West, for a distance of 73.80 feet to a point; thence South 20°22'00" East, for a distance of 340.00 feet to a point; thence South 10°39'00" West, for a distance of 336.00 feet to a point; thence South 28°45'29" West, for a distance of 273.04 feet to the Point of Beginning. Parcel A of Corrected Certificate of Survey No. 12639 AND A parcel of land in the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter and in the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 1, Township 26 North, Range 21 West, P.M.M., described as follows: Beginning at the West Quarter corner of the aforesaid Section 1; thence South 00°13'07" East along the boundary common to Sections 1 and 2 of the aforesaid Township and Range, a distance of 1235.94 feet to a point; thence leaving the Section line South 89°46'53" East, a distance of 494.54 feet to a point; thence South 12°18'06" East, a distance of 329.16 feet to a point; thence South 26°15'31" West, a distance of 85.06 feet to a point; thence South 17°22'07" East, a distance of 191.41 feet to a point on the North boundary of the existing Deer Creek Road; thence along a non-tangent 480 foot radius curve to the right, whose center bears South 37°42'37" East, a distance of 47.81 feet; thence leaving the existing Deer Creek Road North 12°17'54" West, a distance of 155.33 feet to a point; thence North 12°20'40" East, a distance of 76.48 feet to a point; thence North 12°18'06" West, a distance of 327.93 feet to a point; thence North 29°38'40" East, a distance of 300.00 feet to a point; thence North 01°49'37" West, a distance of 1108.57 feet to a point; thence North 39°33'49" West, a distance of 405.34 feet to a point; thence South 71°06'39" West, a distance of 408.37 feet to a point which lies on the section line between Sections 1 and 2; thence along said Section line South 00°06'35" West, a distance of 304.76 feet to the Point of Beginning. Certificate of Survey No. 4460. EXCEPTING THEREFROM the following described tract of land: A tract of land in the NW1/4SW1/4 Section 1, Township 26 North, Range 21 West, P.M.M., Flathead County, Montana, described as follows: Commencing at the West Quarter corner of said Section 1; thence S 00°13'07" W 509.95 feet along the West boundary of the SW1/4 of said Section 1 to the True Point of Beginning of the tract of land herein described; thence continuing S 00°13'07" W 726.00 feet along said West boundary to the Northwest corner of Lot 5 of Deer Creek Estates a platted subdivision, records of Flathead County; thence S 89°47'05" E 247.28 feet along the North boundary of said Lot 5 to the Northeast corner of Lot 4 of said Deer Creek Estates; thence S 89°51'26" E 52.72 feet along the North boundary of said Lot 4; thence N 00°13'07" E 725.93 feet; thence N 89°47'05" W 300.00 feet to the Point of Beginning. Parcel A of Certificate of Survey No. 14759. (NOTE: THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS NOW KNOWN AS PARCELS 1, 2 AND 3 OF CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY NO. 17424, RECORDS OF FLATHEAD COUNTY, MONTANA.) EXCEPTING THEREFROM Parcel 1 of Certificate of Survey No. 17424, records of Flathead County, Montana. TOGETHER WITH a permanent, private easement across and along an existing roadway as granted in Easement, recorded December 5, 1994, as Instrument No. 94-339-16450, records of Flathead County, Montana. Within 21 days after service of this summons on you or (42 days if you are the State of Montana, a state agency, or a state officer or employee, or 60 days if you are the United States of America, or federal agency), you must serve on the plaintiff an answer to the attached complaint or a motion under Rule 12 of the Montana Rules of Civil Procedure. Do not include the day you were served in your calculation of time. The answer or motion must be served on the plaintiff or plaintiff`s attorney, if plaintiff is represented by an attorney, whose name and address are listed above. If you fail to respond, judgment by default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint. You also must file your answer or motion with the court. Date: April 7, 2022 /s/ CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT April 12, 19, 26, 2022 MNAXLP _________________________

No. 28571 KALISPELL PUBLIC SCHOOLS, DISTRICT #5 NOTICE OF LO CATION AND METHOD FOR COUNTING MAIL BALLOTS Notice is hereby given by Denise Williams, District Clerk for Kalispell Public School District No. 5, Flathead County, State of Montana that Mail Ballots for the School Election held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 will be counted in the basement of the School District Administration Office at 233 1st Avenue East, Kalispell, Montana beginning at 8:00 a.m. and concluding after the polls close at 8:00 p.m. And these Mail Ballots will be counted by hand by the election judges. DATED this 26th day of April, 2022 District Clerk: Denise Williams Signature: /s/ Denise Williams April 26, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28570 Service Date: April 22, 2022 DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SERVICE REGULATION BEFORE THE PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OF THE STATE OF MONTANA IN THE MATTER OF NorthWestern Energy's Application for Approval of Interconnection Procedures and Agreements for Qualifying Facilities in Montana REGULATORY DIVISION DOCKET NO. 2021.08.106 NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING On August 4, 2021, NorthWestern Corporation, d/b/a NorthWestern Energy, ("NorthWestern") filed with the Montana Public Service Commission ("Commission") its Application for Approval of Interconnection Procedures and Agreements for Qualifying Facilities in Montana ("Application"). On February 4, 2022, the Commission issued Amended Procedural Order No. 7810b, which established a variety of substantive and procedural deadlines for this docket. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Commission will conduct a public hearing on NorthWestern's Application. The public hearing will commence on May 25, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., in the Bollinger Room located in the Commission's offices at 1701 Prospect Avenue, Helena, Montana. The hearing will be live streamed at the Commission's website (http://psc.mt.gov). The hearing will continue from day to day, as necessary. The hearing is for the purpose of receiving evidence (testimony and exhibits) addressing the Application. Testimony submitted at the hearing is subject to cross-examination. The Commission will provide opportunity for in-person public comment at the beginning of each hearing day. A copy of the Application is publicly available at the following locations: the Commission's business office, 1701 Prospect Avenue, Helena, Montana; online at the Commission's website (http://psc.mt.gov under Docket No. 2021.08.106); and at the office of Montana Consumer Counsel, which represents consumer interests before the Commission, located at 111 North Last Chance Gulch, Suite 1B, Helena, Montana, (406) 444-2771. Interested parties can register on the Commission's website to be added to the Watch List for notice of filings in this docket (select "EDDI", create ePass account, and, under "Watch List" tab, enter Docket No. 2021.08.106). Anyone needing accommodations in order to attend or participate in the hearing should contact the Commission at (406) 444-6170. The Commission will make every effort to assist in reasonable accommodations for individuals. The Commission's jurisdiction over this matter is provided in Title 69 and Title 2, Chapter 4 of the Montana Code Annotated, and Title 38, Chapters 2 and 5 of the Montana Administrative Rules, and any prior orders of the Commission relevant to the issues presented. DONE AND DATED this 22nd day of April, 2022. BY THE MONTANA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION JAMES BROWN, President BRAD JOHNSON, Vice President TONY O'DONNELL, Commissioner RANDALL PINOCCI, Commissioner JENNIFER FIELDER, Commissioner April 26, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28567 AUDIT PUBLICATION STATEMENT An audit of the affairs of the Somers School District 29, Somers, Montana, has been conducted by Denning, Downey & Associates, PC. The audit covered the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. Section 2-7-521, MCA, requires that this publication concerning the audit report include a statement that the audit report is on file in its entirety and open to public inspection at the Somers School District Main Office, and that the Somers School District 29 will send a copy of the audit report to any interested person upon request. Sincerely, Breanne Wiest, District Clerk Somers School District 29 315 School Addition Rd. Somers, MT 59932 April 26, 2022 MNAXLP _________________________