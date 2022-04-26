ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks meet in game 2 of series

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Los Angeles Dodgers (12-4, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (6-11, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (1-0, .69 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (1-1, 5.02 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -196, Diamondbacks +166; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona has a 3-7 record in home games and a 6-11 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 1-3 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles is 12-4 overall and 6-1 at home. The Dodgers have a 10-0 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has two doubles and four home runs for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 6-for-39 with three doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has four doubles and three home runs for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 11-for-39 with three doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .216 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored by six runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .226 batting average, 1.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Luplow: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: David Price: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Blake Treinen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Dodgers Catcher Will Smith Ties Unique MLB Historical Mark

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is one of the best hitting catchers in the game of baseball today. His power is a huge complement to a team that already has Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, and Cody Bellinger in its lineup. Aside from sharing a name with an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Weaver
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Zach Davies
Person
Blake Treinen
Person
Andrew Heaney
Person
Tommy Kahnle
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Caleb Ferguson
Person
Ketel Marte
Person
Danny Duffy
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Fans Help Padres Set Petco Park Attendance Record

The series finale between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres drew an announced attendance of 44,930, which was the largest crowd of the weekend at Petco Park. That mark also helped the Padres set a franchise record. The 133,856 total attendance represented the highest in Petco Park history...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Infamous Yankees Letter Has Leaked: MLB World Reacts

On Tuesday, SNY insider Andy Martino released a detailed summary of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s infamous letter to the New York Yankees. The Yankees filed a motion for the court to reverse its ruling to have Manfred’s letter to Brian Cashman unsealed. Last week, the Second Circuit Appeals Court rejected the Yankees’ appeal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Era#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Arizona Diamondbacks
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Walker Buehler Throws Complete Game In Dodgers’ Shutout Win Against Diamondbacks

The Los Angeles Dodgers jumped on Merrill Kelly early and received a complete game from Walker Buehler in a 4-0 shutout of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Kelly faced trouble a mere nine pitches into the game as he walked Mookie Betts and followed that by allowing consecutive doubles to Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner. Turner’s scored Betts and extended his on-base streak to 35 games.
PHOENIX, AZ
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Dodgers Outhit Diamondbacks, But 5 Double Plays Lead To Loss

The Los Angeles Dodgers again took an early lead and outhit the Arizona Diamondbacks, but that wasn’t enough in a 5-3 loss. One night removed from tying Mike Piazza’s National League record for the fewest game as a catcher to hit 50 career home runs, Will Smith provided the Dodgers with an early lead in the first inning by delivering a three-run double.
PHOENIX, AZ
US News and World Report

Buehler Gets 1st Career Shutout, Dodgers Blank D-Backs 4-0

PHOENIX (AP) — Some pitchers chase wins, saves or strikeouts. Walker Buehler’s statistic of choice is innings pitched. So it was a big moment for the 27-year-old Los Angeles Dodgers ace when he walked off the mound Monday night after throwing nine superb innings, wrapping up his first career shutout in a 4-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Ketel Marte batting second for Diamondbacks Monday

The Arizona Diamondbacks will start Ketel Marte at second base for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Marte will bat second and play second base while Geraldo Perdomo moves over to third base and Sergio Alcantara takes the afternoon off. Marte has a $2,800 salary on FanDuel and is...
PHOENIX, AZ
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Will Smith Tied Mike Piazza’s National League Record For Fastest Catcher To 50 Home Runs

Will Smith went 2-for-4 with a home run in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 4-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the series opener at Chase Field. It was Smith’s 50th career home run, which tied him with Mike Piazza as the fastest catchers in National League history to reach that mark. Both Smith and Piazza hit their 50th homer in their 233rd game.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Carson Kelly sitting on Tuesday for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Kelly is being replaced behind the plate by Jose Herrera versus Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin. In 41 plate appearances this season, Kelly has a .103 batting average with a .275...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

871K+
Followers
423K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy