ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Nationals take on the Marlins in first of 3-game series

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Miami Marlins (7-8, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (6-12, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (1-0, 1.86 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Nationals: Josiah Gray (2-1, 3.14 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -133, Nationals +113; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals start a three-game series at home against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday.

Washington is 3-8 in home games and 6-12 overall. The Nationals have a 3-0 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Miami has a 7-8 record overall and a 4-3 record at home. Marlins hitters have a collective .381 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the NL.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell has three doubles and two home runs while hitting .345 for the Nationals. Nelson Cruz is 6-for-37 with a home run over the past 10 games.

Joey Wendle has five doubles and five RBI for the Marlins. Jazz Chisholm is 9-for-31 with two doubles, two triples and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .220 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Marlins: 6-4, .263 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Lucius Fox: day-to-day (illness), Josh Bell: day-to-day (hamstring), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Sean Doolittle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Dee Gordon: 10-Day IL (illness), Anibal Sanchez: 10-Day IL (neck), Mason Thompson: 10-Day IL (biceps), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (illness), Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Cardinals: Comparing Albert Pujols to other elite MLB players through 480 games

Comparing St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols’ stat to other elite MLB players through 480 games. Spoiler: Pujols is in a class of his own. When Albert Pujols retires, the St. Louis Cardinals legend is a lock for the Hall of Fame. It’s quite possible that he will be a first ballot entrant when he eventually becomes eligible, with it appearing likely that he will retire after the 2022 regular season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Blue Jays host the Red Sox in first of 4-game series

LINE: Blue Jays -135, Red Sox +113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Boston Red Sox on Monday to open a four-game series. Toronto is 10-6 overall and 4-2 in home games. The Blue Jays have the fourth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .419.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Mets visit the Cardinals to begin 3-game series

LINE: Mets -147, Cardinals +125; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the New York Mets on Monday to begin a three-game series. St. Louis has a 3-1 record at home and a 9-5 record overall. The Cardinals are 7-0 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

Infamous Yankees Letter Has Leaked: MLB World Reacts

On Tuesday, SNY insider Andy Martino released a detailed summary of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s infamous letter to the New York Yankees. The Yankees filed a motion for the court to reverse its ruling to have Manfred’s letter to Brian Cashman unsealed. Last week, the Second Circuit Appeals Court rejected the Yankees’ appeal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Rangers face the Astros leading series 1-0

LINE: Astros -117, Rangers -102; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros with a 1-0 series lead. Texas is 6-10 overall and 2-5 at home. Rangers hitters have a collective .347 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the AL. Houston is 7-9 overall...
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Brewers leave Kolten Wong off Sunday lineup

The Milwaukee Brewers did not list Kolten Wong in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Wong will take the afternoon off while Keston Hiura starts at second base and bats seventh. Our models project Wong to make 490 more plate appearances this season, with 13 home runs,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Floro
Person
Miguel Rojas
Person
Ehire Adrianza
Person
Dee Gordon
Person
Sean Doolittle
Person
Carter Kieboom
Person
Joey Wendle
Person
Seth Romero
Person
Stephen Strasburg
FOX Sports

Peters shines as Pittsburgh Pirates beat Chicago Cubs 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Dillon Peters keyed a solid performance by Pittsburgh's bullpen and Kevin Newman had two hits, helping the Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3 on Sunday. Peters (3-0) pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of JT Brubaker, and provided the Pirates a big lift after their 21-0 loss Saturday. The left-hander allowed one hit while running his season-opening scoreless streak to 10 1/3 innings over five appearances.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Nationals infielder Lucius Fox vomits on field two pitches in and exits game

With Josh Bell out of the lineup, The Washington Nationals moved Maikel Franco from third to first base and started the 24-year old Lucius Fox at third base in Sunday’s game against the San Francisco Giants. Fox’s day lasted just two pitches. Fox exited the game after he...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Marlins#Era#The Miami Marlins#Nl
numberfire.com

Josh Bell not in Nationals' Sunday lineup

Washington Nationals infielder Josh Bell is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Bell is being replaced at first base by Maikel Franco versus Giants starter Logan Webb. In 67 plate appearances this season, Bell has a .345 batting average with a .955 OPS, 2 home...
MLB
numberfire.com

Marlins' Payton Henry sitting Sunday

The Miami Marlins did not list Payton Henry as a starter in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Henry will ride the pine Sunday while Jacob Stallings starts at catcher and bats ninth. Henry has not landed a hit yet this season in any of his 13...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
FOX Sports

Yankees start 3-game series at home against the Orioles

LINE: Yankees -256, Orioles +213; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Baltimore Orioles to start a three-game series. New York has gone 7-3 in home games and 10-6 overall. The Yankees have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .314. Baltimore is...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Travis d'Arnaud not in Braves' Sunday lineup

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. d'Arnaud is being replaced behind the plate by Manny Pina versus Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo. In 46 plate appearances this season, d'Arnaud has a .311 batting average with an .815 OPS, 2 home runs,...
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

871K+
Followers
423K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy