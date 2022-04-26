ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athletics visit the Giants to open 2-game series

 1 day ago

Oakland Athletics (9-8, third in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (12-5, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Daulton Jefferies (1-2, 1.17 ERA, .98 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Giants: Carlos Rodon (2-0, 1.06 ERA, .82 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -273, Athletics +225; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Oakland Athletics to start a two-game series.

San Francisco has a 12-5 record overall and a 4-2 record at home. The Giants have gone 7-0 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Oakland has a 4-3 record at home and a 9-8 record overall. The Athletics have hit 15 total home runs to rank seventh in the AL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores ranks fifth on the Giants with a .268 batting average, and has four doubles, a home run, five walks and eight RBI. Thairo Estrada is 11-for-37 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Sean Murphy has seven doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Athletics. Sheldon Neuse is 10-for-32 with a double and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 7-3, .238 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .195 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Giants: Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Anthony DeSclafani: 10-Day IL (ankle), Alex Cobb: 10-Day IL (groin), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Drew Jackson: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), Chad Pinder: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Lou Trivino: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique), James Kaprielian: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

