ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox look to end 3-game road losing streak, play the Blue Jays

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Boston Red Sox (7-10, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (11-6, first in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (0-3, 10.03 ERA, 2.14 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (1-1, 2.89 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -185, Red Sox +158; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox will aim to stop a three-game road skid when they face the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto has a 5-2 record at home and an 11-6 record overall. The Blue Jays have a 5-3 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Boston is 3-4 at home and 7-10 overall. The Red Sox have a 5-3 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Blue Jays are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with a .344 batting average, and has two doubles, five home runs, seven walks and 12 RBI. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 14-for-38 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Alex Verdugo leads the Red Sox with three home runs while slugging .466. Xander Bogaerts is 17-for-41 with five doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .264 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .229 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Cavan Biggio: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 10-Day IL (forearm), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

Red Sox: Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Kevin Plawecki: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), Josh Taylor: 10-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Mets visit the Cardinals to begin 3-game series

LINE: Mets -147, Cardinals +125; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the New York Mets on Monday to begin a three-game series. St. Louis has a 3-1 record at home and a 9-5 record overall. The Cardinals are 7-0 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox odds, tips and betting trends

On Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox (7-10) are visiting the Toronto Blue Jays (11-6), at 7:07 PM ET. The Red Sox have lost three in a row. The Blue Jays are favored (-187 moneyline odds) when they host the Red Sox (+159). The matchup on the mound for this contest is set with the Toronto Blue Jays looking to Kevin Gausman (1-1), and Nick Pivetta (0-3) taking the ball for the Boston Red Sox.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
FanSided

Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi is allowing home runs at an alarming rate

The long ball has plagued Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi this season. Nathan Eovaldi had a breakout season in 2021 to establish himself as the ace of the Boston Red Sox rotation. In many ways, he’s following up his career year with an even better season, with one notable exception. Eovaldi is coughing up home runs at an alarming rate.
BOSTON, MA
WDEA AM 1370

Red Sox Place Kutter Crawford and Tanner Houck on Restricted List

The Boston Red Sox placed pitchers Kutter Crawford and Tanner Houck on the Restricted List prior to the series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada on Monday, April 25th. The 2 players are not vaccinated against COVID and are prohibited from entering Canada. They will not be paid or earn service time while on the restricted list.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Gausman
Person
Danny Jansen
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Kevin Plawecki
Person
Cavan Biggio
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Nate Pearson
Person
Nick Pivetta
NESN

Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Rich Hill Returns, Starts In Series Finale

After an emotional week, Rich Hill will make his way back onto the bump for the Red Sox on Sunday afternoon. Hill last started for Boston on Monday, three days after his father, Lloyd Hill Sr., died. Boston promptly placed the veteran left-hander on the bereavement list after he suffered a loss against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park, but he’s set to make his third start of the season when Boston wraps up its three-game road series against the Tampa Bay Rays.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Era#The Boston Red Sox#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Blue Jays#The Red Sox
numberfire.com

Red Sox' Christian Arroyo start Sunday

The Boston Red Sox will start Christian Arroyo at shortstop for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Arroyo will start at shortstop and bat seventh Sunday, while Xander Bogaerts moves to designated hitter, Rob Refsnyder steps up into right field, and Jackie Bradley Jr. takes the afternoon off. Arroyo...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Blue Jays vs. Astros Prediction and Odds for Sunday, April 24 (Hang Hat on Houston as Short Home Favorite)

The Houston Astros are slumping to start their 2022 campaign. They've lost four straight games, and their once-vaunted offense is amongst the worst in the American League, and have been outscored by a minimum of 21 runs amongst the teams in their division. Houston has just 46 runs scored in 14 games this year for an average of 3.28 runs per game.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

J.D. Martinez (groin) batting fifth for Red Sox Monday

The Boston Red Sox listed J.D. Martinez (groin) as their designated hitter for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Martinez is back in the lineup Monday after missing a few games with a groin injury. He'll bat fifth as Boston's designated hitter, while Xander Bogaerts moves back to shortstop, Christian Arroyo slides to second base, and Trevor Story takes the night off.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Garrett Whitlock will start for Boston Red Sox on Thursday vs. Blue Jays, marking second career MLB start

Right-hander Garrett Whitlock will start for the Red Sox on Thursday afternoon in Toronto, the team announced Monday. Whitlock will make his second career MLB start in the finale of a four-game series between the Sox and Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. The 25-year-old allowed one hit and struck out seven batters in four innings in his first career start Saturday night against the Rays. Whitlock owns a 0.66 ERA (1 ER in 13 ⅔ innings) so far this season and has struck out 18 batters.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Why Rafael Devers Isn’t In Red Sox Lineup Vs. Blue Jays

When the Boston Red Sox revealed their starting lineup for Tuesday night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, it came with a little bit of a surprise. Third baseman Rafael Devers was absent from the starting nine and it will be the first game Devers hasn’t played in all season.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

871K+
Followers
423K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy