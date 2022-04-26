ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies play the Rockies leading series 1-0

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Colorado Rockies (10-6, third in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (7-10, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (0-0, 4.67 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Phillies: Zach Eflin (0-1, 5.27 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -165, Rockies +141; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Colorado Rockies with a 1-0 series lead.

Philadelphia is 5-5 in home games and 7-10 overall. The Phillies have gone 2-1 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Colorado has gone 6-4 in home games and 10-6 overall. The Rockies have the sixth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .329.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber is third on the Phillies with seven extra base hits (three doubles and four home runs). Nicholas Castellanos is 12-for-36 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Connor Joe has four doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Rockies. Randal Grichuk is 12-for-26 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .254 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by three runs

Rockies: 6-4, .264 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Didi Gregorius: day-to-day (hand), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Garrett Hampson: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Odubel Herrera sitting Sunday for Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Odubel Herrera in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Herrera will catch a breather as the Phillies work him back up to full speed from his oblique injury. Matt Vierling will start in his spot in centerfield and bat ninth. Our...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
Denver, CO
Sports
numberfire.com

Gavin Lux not in Dodgers' Sunday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux is sitting SUnday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Lux is being replaced at second base by Hanser Alberto versus Padres starter Sean Manaea. In 45 plate appearances this season, Lux has a .250 batting average with a .794 OPS, 1...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Johan Camargo joining Phillies' bench Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Johan Camargo is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander German Marquez and the Colorado Rockies. Camargo started the last five games at shortstop in place of Didi Gregorius, but he is returning to a utility bench role now that Gregorius is back from his hand injury. Phillies manager Joe Girardi said that he still expects Camargo to see consistent playing time at various positions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Sherriff
Person
Connor Joe
Person
Didi Gregorius
Person
Randal Grichuk
Person
Sam Coonrod
Person
Nicholas Castellanos
Person
Garrett Hampson
Person
Scott Oberg
Person
Kyle Schwarber
ClutchPoints

Angel Hernandez proves he is MLB’s worst umpire after embarrassing Phillies, Brewers performance

The first thing I want to make clear is that being an umpire or referee in any professional sport is an incredibly difficult occupation. Although video replays have been implemented to help, umpires/referees ultimately hold the power to decide the outcome of the game. And even when they make the correct call they still tend to hear plenty of complaining. With that being said, the performance of MLB umpire Angel Hernandez was downright awful on Sunday night in the Phillies and Brewers game.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WFMZ-TV Online

Phillies snap losing streak with victory over sloppy Colorado Rockies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Bryce Harper homered and drove in two runs, Rhys Hoskins had three hits and the Philadelphia Phillies took advantage of several defensive miscues by the Colorado Rockies in an 8-2 victory Monday night. Kyle Schwarber added two RBIs for the Phillies. Kyle Gibson (2-1) lasted 5 2/3...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#German#Era
NBC Sports

Phillies send Stott to minors and call up a familiar face

The Phillies made some roster changes before Monday's night game against the Colorado Rockies. Just 2½ weeks after starting at third base on opening day, rookie Bryson Stott was sent to Triple A Lehigh Valley. In a corresponding move, the team added veteran outfielder Roman Quinn to the big-league...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto not in Dodgers' Monday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Alberto is being replaced at second base by Max Muncy versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 13 plate appearances this season, Alberto has a .231 batting average with a .462 OPS and 2...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
fantasypros.com

Connor Joe hits leadoff homer in Rockies loss to Phillies on Monday

Colorado Rockies DH Connor Joe went 1-for-4 at the plate on Monday, hitting a leadoff home run along with striking out once in the Rockies' 8-2 loss to the Phillies. Joe hit yet another leadoff home run this year as he is now at four so far this season which is good for 23rd in the league. The 29 year old is batting .322 so far this season and has an OPS of 1.039 which is good for 11th in the league. Joe is having his best season and it is just his third season in the MLB, managers should expect big things of the first basemen.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Central Illinois Proud

Phillies look to build on offensive outburst vs. Rockies

The Philadelphia Phillies scored seven total runs last weekend in a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers. They broke out for eight runs in the opener of a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies on Monday. Philadelphia will look to build on the 8-2 win when it hosts the Rockies once again on Tuesday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Padres' Jose Azocar sitting Sunday

The San Diego Padres did not list Jose Azocar in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Azocar will take the evening off while Trent Grisham starts in centerfield and bats eighth. Azocar is projected to make 122 more plate appearances this season, with 2 homers, 14...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

871K+
Followers
423K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy