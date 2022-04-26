ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Parallel lies: Romanelli claims Lake St. is the only ‘L’ branch with no redundant bus line

By John Greenfield
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m fed up with mainstream media outlets treating Roger Romanelli, the executive director of the Fulton Market Association, as a real-deal transit advocate. This happens way too often. It’s more accurate to say Romanelli is an anti-sustainable transportation activist. Longtime Streetsblog Chicago readers are familiar with how he...

chi.streetsblog.org

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Chicago

Man jumps into action to save another man trapped in a submerged pickup truck in Northwest Indiana

HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- A man's date suit was left drenched in water and ruined when he jumped into a pond in Northwest Indiana recently – but he was more than happy to do it all to save a driver trapped in a submerged car. On Friday night, CBS 2's Jermont Terry spoke to the hero about his harrowing account. Branden Delk was driving along the Borman Expressway (Interstate 80/94) in Northwest Indiana, when something caught his attention at the Kennedy Avenue exit in Hammond. "It's like dark - you can barely see. I'm kind of confused as to what's...
HAMMOND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Traffic
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Chicago, IL
City
Madison, IL
CBS Chicago

Alderman says there weren't enough officers for crowds, chaos downtown this past weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The first really warm weekend of the year brought massive crowds who created a chaotic scene in Millennium Park – with some jumping on taxis, destroying property, and making threats with weapons. Police and city leaders say they were prepared. But as CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Monday, images from the weekend are calling that claim into question. "Randomly jumping on cars, breaking windows, harassing innocent pedestrians who are just walking by – that's a frightening experience for people to have," said Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd).Unfortunately, this past Saturday night was far from...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

57-year-old man shot to death on West Side

CHICAGO — A 57-year-old man was shot to death on the city’s West Side early Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was in a verbal altercation with an unknown man shortly after 4:40 a.m. in the 400 block of South Pulaski Road when the perpetrator revealed a handgun and fired several shots, […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Service#Bus Rapid Transit#Infrastructure#Lake Street#Bus Route
FingerLakes1.com

$150 gas cards available in this city

Residents of Chicago will be able to get $15o gas cards. The cards will be distributed through a lottery system. Do married couples have more tax benefits than single people?. 50,000 cards pre-loaded with $150 will be distributed throughout Chicago using a lottery system. If you want to apply, you can register starting April 27. Read more about it here.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two die in crash while fleeing in high speed chase, East Chicago Police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In East Chicago, Indiana, two people are dead after their car slammed into a stone planter during a high speed police chase. Police said around 3:30 a.m. Saturday near Columbus Drive and Butternut Street officers were pursuing a green vehicle when that vehicle's driver lost control and hit the planter in a parkway. One of the people in that car was thrown from the car, and the other was partially ejected. Both were pronounced dead on the scene. East Chicago Police say they will have more information on Monday. 
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
CBS Chicago

13 people arrested, including 10 juveniles following large crowd gathering in Millennium Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Warm weather brought rowdy crowds to Chicago's Millennium Park for a wild night Saturday evening in The Loop. Police said around 9:10 p.m., officers responded to a large group downtown on the 200 block of East Randolph. Thirteen arrests were made -- 10 of which were juveniles. Eight other juveniles were issued curfew violations. Of the adults arrested, one was charged with mob action and two with disorderly conduct. Of the juveniles, six were charged with disorderly conduct, three with mob action, one with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. One handgun and one replica of a firearm were also recovered, according to police. Video shows some of the people jumping on a cab and even kicking the trunk. There was also a large police presence around "The Bean" to make sure there were no major problems. CPD says they anticipated the large gathering and had sufficient resources deployed to manage the crowd and ensure public safety. Police originally issued a statement with lower numbers of arrests but updated the count Sunday afternoon. 
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Applications are Now Open for Chicago's $500-Per-Month Assistance Program. Here's How it Works

Your Chicago household may be eligible to receive $500 a month for twelve months as part of a new pilot program, and you can apply starting Monday. The Chicago Resilient Community Pilot, a direct-cash assistance program that will support 5,000 low-income Chicago households with $500 per month for 1 year "is a $31.5 million program to benefit Chicago residents and families facing economic hardships caused by COVID-19," a press release from Mayor Lori Lightfoot office reads.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy