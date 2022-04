Former Netherlands striker Marco van Basten says Erik ten Hag shouldn’t drop Cristiano Ronaldo when he joins the club next season.Ten Hag has been named as the Premier League club’s new permanent manager and will take over from interim boss Ralf Rangnick next campaign. There are question marks over Ronaldo’s place in the team going forward but Van Basten believes the Portugal international should stay in the line-up next season.“If Ronaldo carries on playing like he did last week [against Norwich] and scores two or three goals in a match on a regular basis, there is no need to take...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO