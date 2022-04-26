ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From tequila ice cream to chamoyada, this Hanover shop offers Mexican-style frozen treats

By Lena Tzivekis, Hanover Evening Sun
 2 days ago

During the hot summer months in the city of Puebla, Mexico, 11-year-old Adrian Cordova and his siblings would often ask their mother to go out for ice cream.

The economy at the time was not great, however, and this sweet frozen treat was not always affordable for his mother.

Trips to the city for an ice cream were usually once a month and did not always result in an ice cream, but rather a paleta or popsicle, the more affordable option.

"Sometimes she had money, and sometimes she didn't," Cordova said.

Because of economic challenges, ice cream vendors could not always give out samples, either - something we are used to at most ice cream shops.

Though Cordova enjoyed his pineapple and guava popsicles, he always wondered why ice cream was something they could only have now and then.

Now he manages Paleteria Tocumbo, an ice cream shop offering over 30 different kinds of Mexican-style ice cream and popsicle flavors, and sampling is encouraged at all ages.

Paleteria Tocumbo

In 2009, Paleteria Tocumbo started as an ice cream shop specializing in Mexican-style ice cream and dessert in Wilmington, Delaware where it grew popular and later turned into a franchise.

The name Paleteria Tocumbo is an authentic tribute to ice cream.

A Paleteria is a shop in Mexico that sells ice cream, popsicles and snacks. Tocumbo is a municipality, part of the Mexican state Michoacán, which is home to thousands of ice cream shops and roadside vendors.

"Over there, we call it (Michoacán) the city of ice cream," Cordova said.

Owners Marcelino Lemos and Yaneth Lopez are long-time ice cream makers who first learned and perfected their craft in Mexico. Within a few years after moving to the U.S., they decided to open their own ice cream business.

In 2016, Paleteria Tocumbo opened a location in Hanover, where they were among one the first businesses to offer Mexican ice cream in the area.

The tradition of making ice cream in Mexico dates centuries back, and Cordova said traditional Mexican ice cream is made differently than American ice cream. Ingredients such as good-quality cream and real fruits to provide natural sweetness are used.

Cordova has lived in the U.S. for 17 years and has worked in restaurants, construction, and in photography, and has been managing Paleteria Tocumbo for the last six years.

"When I see kids come into the shop, they see all the ice cream flavors, they get so excited, it reminds me of when I was younger," he said. "I always tell people, you can try as many samples as you want."

Here's what you should try

With over 30 flavors to choose from, Palteria Tocumbo offers something for everyone.

There are a handful of ice creams such as vanilla, chocolate and Cordova's personal favorite - strawberries and cream. Water-based options resembling sorbet are also offered, including mango, lime and pineapple.

Some flavors are a little less common to the American palate, but certainly worth a try, including corn, cheese and tequila, which is alcohol-free.

The corn ice cream was a bright yellow and surprisingly sweet tasting ice cream. As you dip your spoon, you will notice little pieces of corn mixed in, adding a bit of texture and character to the ice cream.

Fans of Mexican liquor should try the smooth, slightly tart and incredibly refreshing tequila flavored ice cream - a perfect summer afternoon treat.

Two of the most popular items at their shop are the chamoyada , and diablito .

Mexican cuisine is big on combining sweet and spicy flavors, and in these desserts it is represented through sweet mango and fiery chili.

"In Mexico, we like to add chili to everything," Cordova said.

The chamoyada features mango sorbet and chamoy sauce, a sweet, salty, and spicy fermented condiment. The treat is finished off with a sprinkle of chili powder, freshly squeezed lime juice and a sweet tamarind candy-coated straw.

A diablito is similar, and combines shaved ice, chamoy sauce, fresh mango chunks and tamarind straw, served in a cup with a salted rim.

Ice cream isn’t the only thing you can get at the shop; they also offer 15 fruit-based popsicles, or paletas, with flavors such as cantaloupe, piña colada and guava.

No matter what you try, the ice cream at Palteria Tocumbo will bring the kid out of everyone.

Paleteria Tocumbo is at 1000 Carlisle Street, Hanover .

Lena Tzivekis is a reporter for the Evening Sun/York Daily Record. Email her at etzivekis@gannett, or message her on Twitter at @tzivekis , and say hi, or let her know where to get the best cup of coffee!

