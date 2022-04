Sevilla is in position to earn a spot in the Champions League for a third consecutive year as it is tied with Barcelona for second place in the La Liga standings with 63 points -- six more than fifth-place Real Betis with five matches remaining. Sevilla looks to improve its chances when it hosts Cadiz on Friday. Los Nervionenses (17-12-4) are coming off a 3-2 victory against Levante on April 21. Cadiz (6-13-14), which dropped a 3-2 decision to Athletic Club in its last match, is looking to avoid a bottom-three finish and relegation as it is just one point ahead of 18th-place Granada in the 20-team league.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO