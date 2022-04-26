Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Report: Cardinals fire assistant coach Sean Kugler over incident in Mexico City
The Cardinals returned home from Mexico City with one fewer assistant coach than they arrived with. Cardinals offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler was fired following an incident in Mexico City on Sunday night, according to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. There was no immediate word on the...
Kings And Grizzlies Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies are facing off in Tennessee.
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui Invitational
The Ohio State bench reacts to a Tanner Holden and-one during Ohio State’s 65-43 win over Eastern Illinois in Columbus on Nov. 16. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Junior forward Zed Key led Ohio State back to the win column with 19 points in the 81-53 win Tuesday over Cincinnati in the Maui Invitational.
Comments / 0