The first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs continues Sunday night as the top-seeded Phoenix Suns take on the New Orleans Pelicans. The Suns will try to open up a 3-1 series lead as they play once again without star guard Devin Booker. Chris Paul, who led Phoenix to a Game 3 win with a dominant fourth quarter, will look to lead his team to victory again. The Pelicans take a 84-74 lead into the fourth quarter of Game 4.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO