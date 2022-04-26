ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Amazon Shoppers Say They 'Can't Go Back to Roomba' After Trying This Robot Vacuum, Now on Sale for $136

By Amy Schulman
People
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you've ever wanted a robot vacuum cleaner, but didn't want to spend a chunk of change on one, you're not going to want...

people.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: Deep Discounts on Braun Epilators and Beats Wireless Headphones

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. There are wireless headphones from Beats, espresso machines from Philips, and LifeStraw personal water filters all available at great...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

This best-selling nonstick frying pan is $14 and shoppers are obsessed

You undoubtedly have a routine that involves some amount of research before you make a purchase online. We all do. It doesn’t matter if it’s a big purchase or a small one. The bottom line is that you want to make sure you’re getting your money’s worth. When someone says they found the best nonstick frying pan, you’re not simply going to take their word for it.
LIFESTYLE
People

Amazon Quietly Launched Two Huge Home and Kitchen Sales with Discounts Up to 73% Off

If you're in need of new kitchen supplies, fresh bedding, or other home essentials, now's the time to get them. Amazon quietly launched not one, but two huge events for the weekend: a Kitchen Essentials sale and a Home Essentials sale. Both comprise hundreds of markdowns on top-rated products from brands like KitchenAid, Farberware, Casper, Sabatier, Nutribullet, and more. Markdowns are up to 73 percent off, and deals start at $5.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roomba#Noisz Ilife#Orig#Amazon Com
BGR.com

Hurry up and save on the new Dreo air purifier for your home

This is a sponsored article and all content and opinions expressed within are of the author. Springtime is upon us and you want to breathe more easily. It’s the first time in a while you may have opened the windows in your home to let it air out. But in doing so, you’re going to open up your home to more allergens than you may have dealt with in months. An air purifier is a necessity for the spring and the new Dreo air purifier sale is sure to help.
ELECTRONICS
People

Amazon Shoppers Say They've Been on a 'Cleaning Binge' Since Getting This Under-$75 Steam Mop

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you've noticed that your floors aren't feeling fully clean — no matter how often you run a mop over them — you're probably just in need of a more powerful tool. Consider nabbing a steam mop, like the Doker Steam Mop, which is currently under $75 at Amazon (that's a whopping 42 percent off!).
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
BobVila

Wayfair Is Having a Massive Outdoor Furniture Sale—Here’s What To Buy

If you’re shopping for the best outdoor furniture deals, look no further than the massive Wayfair Warehouse Clearout sale going on right now. You’ll find everything you could need for your patio, deck, or backyard marked down up to 80 percent off—making it the perfect time to snag a few pieces before the summer season.
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This 1954 Kitchen Keeps Its Checkerboard Floors But Adds Chic IKEA Cabinetry

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When real estate agents walk through a kitchen, they’re often looking at the cabinetry. After all, ample storage space is a sellable feature in a home. They generally prefer closed cabinetry to open shelving, and they have preferences when it comes to cabinet color. (Lately, deep and moody shades are superior to white.)
INTERIOR DESIGN
Family Handyman

8 IKEA Billy Bookcase Alternatives

Can't find a Billy Bookcase? Don't fret — there are options. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

8 Inspiring Kitchen Redos That Hinged on Keeping the Big Stuff (Think: Appliances, Counters, and Cabinets)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There’s nothing like Apartment Therapy’s Before & Afters to show you that it’s possible to make unrecognizable transformations to your home even on a budget, and right now, we’re celebrating kitchen redos that majorly save money by making old countertops, cabinets, floors, appliances, and more look new again.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Kitchn

10 Things You Should Know Before Shopping at Lidl for the First Time

There are few things that fill me with as much glee as visiting a brand new (or new-to-me) grocery store. For months I eagerly peered through the windows of a West Side Market waiting for it to open. I am embarrassingly ecstatic in anticipation of the Wegmans arriving in my neighborhood next year. And when I heard they were opening a Lidl (pronounced LEE-dl) where I live, I knew I needed to investigate!
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Can a robot vacuum work as an air purifier?

Robot vacuums put out a lot of air, especially the high-powered models. For example, the Neato D10 can practically knock you out of your seat. Alright, that may be an exaggeration — but on the maximum cleaning modes, robot vacuums move a lot of air, which raises a question about convergence: Could a robot vacuum double as an air purifier?
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

This mosquito trap really works – 42,000 Amazon shoppers can’t be wrong

The spring is now winding down and summer weather is almost upon us. That’s especially true where I live in the Northeast. It seems like just last week I was freezing in 30-degree cold. Now, it’s in the 60s or even 70s each day. That means it’s time to break out the old mosquito trap for indoor and outdoor use.
PETS
Apartment Therapy

The $26 Amazon Find That Makes Cleaning Pet Hair and Under Furniture a Breeze

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When my boyfriend first introduced me to his 65-lb. sweetheart of a dog, he explained that she sheds twice a year… for six months each time. It took me a second to realize what he was saying: The struggle is real 24/7/365. This is my first experience with a dog who sheds, and it didn’t take long for me to realize that her hair gets everywhere. From the bed to the couch, rugs to wood floors, under furniture — nowhere is immune. And that’s where the Smart Design Large Mega Floor Lint Roller comes in. I first spotted this innovative tool propped up in the corner of my boyfriend’s bedroom, and when I asked him about it, he was eager to show me why it’s a such a game changer for cleaning an apartment that’s home to a shedding dog.
PET SERVICES
The Oregonian

Way Day 2022 flash deals: Wayfair sale has 80% off outdoor furniture, appliances and free shipping on everything

Way Day 2022, the yearly sale event from home goods and furniture retail website Wayfair starts at midnight (tonight!) and will take place over the next two days, April 27 and 28. Way Day is a lot like Amazon’s Prime Day deals, and other major retail sale events, which means there will be tons of big discounts on all furniture, appliances, kitchen and home improvement goods and all other items on the Wayfair website.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy