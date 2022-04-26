Amazon Shoppers Say They 'Can't Go Back to Roomba' After Trying This Robot Vacuum, Now on Sale for $136

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When my boyfriend first introduced me to his 65-lb. sweetheart of a dog, he explained that she sheds twice a year… for six months each time. It took me a second to realize what he was saying: The struggle is real 24/7/365. This is my first experience with a dog who sheds, and it didn’t take long for me to realize that her hair gets everywhere. From the bed to the couch, rugs to wood floors, under furniture — nowhere is immune. And that’s where the Smart Design Large Mega Floor Lint Roller comes in. I first spotted this innovative tool propped up in the corner of my boyfriend’s bedroom, and when I asked him about it, he was eager to show me why it’s a such a game changer for cleaning an apartment that’s home to a shedding dog.

