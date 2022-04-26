ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Rangers face the Astros leading series 1-0

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Houston Astros (7-9, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (6-10, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jake Odorizzi (0-2, 9.00 ERA, 2.56 WHIP, five strikeouts); Rangers: Taylor Hearn (0-1, 7.59 ERA, 2.25 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -117, Rangers -102; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros with a 1-0 series lead.

Texas is 6-10 overall and 2-5 at home. Rangers hitters have a collective .347 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the AL.

Houston is 7-9 overall and 2-4 in home games. The Astros are 3-0 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonah Heim has a double, two home runs and nine RBI while hitting .360 for the Rangers. Nate Lowe is 16-for-40 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Alex Bregman has three doubles and three home runs for the Astros. Michael Brantley is 13-for-41 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .221 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by six runs

Astros: 3-7, .206 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Spencer Patton: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jon Gray: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Sborz: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Pressly: 10-Day IL (knee), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Spun

Infamous Yankees Letter Has Leaked: MLB World Reacts

On Tuesday, SNY insider Andy Martino released a detailed summary of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s infamous letter to the New York Yankees. The Yankees filed a motion for the court to reverse its ruling to have Manfred’s letter to Brian Cashman unsealed. Last week, the Second Circuit Appeals Court rejected the Yankees’ appeal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers odds, tips and betting trends

The Houston Astros (8-9) will visit the Texas Rangers (6-11), in the third game of a four-game series, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET. The Astros are favored (-130 moneyline odds) when they visit the Rangers (+111). The Houston Astros will give the start to Cristian Javier (0-0, 1.80 ERA) looking for win No. 1 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Glenn Otto (1-0, 1.80).
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

'El Bombi' Strikes Again As Rangers Top Astros, 6-2

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers continued their streak of improved play, defeating the Houston Astros on Monday by a score of 6-2. After starting the season 2-9, Texas has won four of its last five games, improving to 6-10. The Rangers twice battled back from down a one-run deficit. Houston's Yordan Alvarez hit a solo home run off Rangers starter Dane Dunning in the second inning to break the scoreless tie. Texas answered in the bottom half of the frame, tying the game at 1-1 on an RBI groundout by Charlie Culberson.
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Michael Brantley not in Astros' lineup on Tuesday

Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Brantley is being replaced at designated hitter by Yordan Alvarez versus Rangers starter Taylor Hearn. In 67 plate appearances this season, Brantley has a .311 batting average with an .823 OPS, 2 home runs,...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Twins host the Tigers, try to extend home win streak

LINE: Twins -145, Tigers +124; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they take on the Detroit Tigers. Minnesota has a 5-4 record in home games and an 8-8 record overall. The Twins are 5-0 in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros moving righty Cristian Javier into rotation

The Astros are moving right-hander Cristian Javier from the bullpen back into what will now be a six-man rotation, manager Dusty Baker told reporters Sunday, via Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. Houston is facing a daunting stretch of 33 games in the next 34 days, and Baker revealed that the team has been expecting to move to a six-man rotation since Spring Training, recognizing this marathon stretch on the schedule.
HOUSTON, TX
MySanAntonio

Kyle Tucker homers, Jake Odorizzi pitches Astros past Rangers

ARLINGTON (AP) — Jake Odorizzi allowed one hit over six innings to end a long winless drought, and a rejuvenated Kyle Tucker homered and drove in three runs to power the Houston Astros past the Texas Rangers 5-1 on Tuesday night. Odorizzi (1-2) permitted just two baserunners and won...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Associated Press

Semien, Seager RBI singles for Texas in 6-2 win over Astros

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager feels like things are starting to come together for the Texas Rangers, who have won four of their last five games. Marcus Semien and Seager, the two big offseason additions, had RBI singles in the decisive seventh inning, last season’s top rookie Adolis Garcia had a bases-clearing double in the eighth and the Rangers beat the Houston Astros 6-2 in the opener of a four-game series Monday night.
HOUSTON, TX
MLive.com

Tigers lineup: 2 slumping sluggers moved down in batting order

MINNEAPOLIS -- Slumping Detroit Tigers sluggers Jeimer Candelario and Jonathan Schoop are being bumped down in the lineup. Candelario will bat sixth and Schoop seventh when the Tigers open a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday at 7:40 p.m. Eastern time at Target Field. Schoop is hitting just...
DETROIT, MI
Reuters

Late-game rallies send Rangers past Astros

EditorsNote: Adds Moore as winning pitcher in final graf. Marcus Semien and Corey Seager delivered run-scoring singles in the seventh inning and Adolis Garcia added a three-run double in the eighth as the Texas Rangers rallied for a 6-2 victory over the visiting Houston Astros on Monday. The Rangers notched...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Aledmys Diaz not in Houston's Tuesday lineup

Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Diaz is being replaced at second base by Niko Goodrum versus Rangers starter Taylor Hearn. In 43 plate appearances this season, Diaz has a .184 batting average with a .569 OPS, 1 home run,...
HOUSTON, TX
