Musicians to duel on the piano to benefit group

By Ben Singson
Houston Chronicle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo pianists will "clash" Sunday on behalf of a senior...

Slipped Disc

File under: Trans piano music

Aiden K. Feltkamp has curated the first-ever volume of vocal and piano music written for and/or by transgender and nonbinary people, Anthology of New Music: Trans & Nonbinary Voices. Aiden K. Feltkamp (they/he) is a Turn the Spotlight fellow and graduate of Bard College Conservatory’s Graduate Vocal Arts Program. It...
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind the Band Name: The Beatles

The Beatles went through several names before landing on the one that would grant them iconic status. From the Black Jacks to the Quarry Men, several versions of the name came before the band. So, why The Beatles? Why name a band after a much-despised little creature? While its origins are much argued about among Beatles fans, the theories have led to the same result: The Beatles were just feeling “pun-ny.”
Guitar World Magazine

Eddie Van Halen left a “transformative” seven-figure donation to US music education foundation

Late electric guitar great Eddie Van Halen left a “substantial” donation to music education support organization Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation in his will. The foundation will be the recipient of a “transformative” seven-figure sum at the behest of Van Halen, whose donation will help the nonprofit in its mission to support music education in at-risk public schools in the US.
KSHB 41 Action News

Fountain Haus to open in Westport on Friday

Its neon lights welcomes visitors to the heart of Westport. The Fountain Haus calls itself the largest "queer and ally spaces" in the region. "It’s elevated to a point that anyone can come, anyone can be here [and] they can experience anything," Ryan Overberg, managing partner and operating director of Fountain Haus said.
NME

English Teacher – ‘Polyawkward’ EP review: lively art-punk with a lyrical edge

For Leeds’ English Teacher, there’s no shortage of things to be pissed off about, so you might as well enjoy the ride. The playful yet polished ‘Polyawkward’, sees fury and fun overlap: these punchy, melodic songs unite nervy, whirlpooling guitars with cutting takedowns of the day-to-day (laborious supermarket trips, hangovers, dodgy dates). It makes for a deliciously sour debut EP, set to a soundtrack of restless art-punk.
The Guardian

NYOGB/Prieto review – ferocity, virtuosity and sheer joy

Alluding to the riot that greeted the first performance of The Rite of Spring in 1913, the title of the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain’s latest concert with Carlos Miguel Prieto was Open Up: Running Riot!, and Stravinsky’s groundbreaking ballet was the closing work of a programme that dealt with dismantling cultural divisions and pushing at the boundaries of tradition.
Guitar World Magazine

Legendary blues guitarist Guitar Shorty dies at 87

Guitar Shorty, a guitar legend credited with influencing scores of blues players – including a young Jimi Hendrix – has died at the age of 87, his representatives confirmed. The guitarist – who toured with the likes of Ray Charles, Guitar Slim and Sam Cooke – died Wednesday...
The Guardian

Pokémon goes to the Proms: 2022 season to feature first video game music concert

For the past 10 years or so, if you lived in a big city and fancied hearing an orchestra play something from Metal Gear Solid or Sonic the Hedgehog instead of the Romantic period, there has been no shortage of options. Touring orchestras have played music from games such as Pokémon, Final Fantasy and Assassin’s Creed for appreciative audiences all over the world. The largest such series, Video Games Live, has been running since 2005 and has played over 400 shows in Los Angeles, Beijing, Sydney and elsewhere. But this summer, for the first time, video game music will be part of the BBC Proms season at the Royal Albert Hall in London. A concert on 1 August will feature orchestral selections and adaptations from soundtracks spanning gaming history, including The Legend of Zelda, Shadow of the Colossus and Battlefield 2042.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
New Haven Independent

Art Shows Come Back To Three Sheets

Questlove pondering musical notes in mixed media. Three womxn expressed in acrylics. A snarling yet sparkling cat out of hell. These were all part of the return of longstanding monthly event ​“Art in the Back,” at Three Sheets this past Saturday night. Though on this evening it did not include the ​“music in the front” portion — in which bands once played as part of the opening — the promise of it was in the air.
Houston Chronicle

'A Strange Loop' is Broadway's best new musical

NEW YORK - The center of entertainment gravity on Broadway has moved to a new address. It's now located at 149 W. 45th St., site of the Lyceum Theatre and the explosively imaginative "A Strange Loop," which, if there is a theater god, will redefine the parameters of a big commercial hit.
Sturgis Journal

SHS students present ‘Alice in Wonderland’ this week

Students at Sturgis High School will present “Alice in Wonderland” this week.  Shows are at 7:30 p.m. April 28-30 in the SHS LGI room. Admission is by free-will donation.  Co-directors are SHS English teachers Amber Meert and Li Post. Post said the play is the traditional version of Lewis Carroll's “Alice in Wonderland.” Alice, a curious young girl,...
CBS Baltimore

‘Visions of Night,’ New Exhibit Of Night Photography In Baltimore, To Open Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new exhibit at the Maryland Center for History and Culture will showcase images of the city at night, from buzzing bar crowds to the desolate urban landscape after most residents have gone to bed. “Visions of Night: Baltimore Nocturnes,” opening Friday, April 29, features work from artist Sydney J. Allen (aka aBaltimoregriot), photojournalist J.M. Giordano, photographer and author John Clark Mayden, and photojournalist Webster Phillips III, alongside archival images from the organization’s collection. “Night photography is an aspect of art that is always captivating. Clothing and hairstyles may change, cityscapes may be altered, but the mystery of darkness...
