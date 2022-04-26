ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Braves host the Cubs in first of 3-game series

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Chicago Cubs (7-9, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (7-10, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman (0-2, 8.78 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (1-2, 3.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -170, Cubs +145; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Chicago Cubs to open a three-game series.

Atlanta has a 4-6 record in home games and a 7-10 record overall. The Braves have hit 20 total home runs to rank third in the majors.

Chicago has a 4-6 record in home games and a 7-9 record overall. The Cubs have the second-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .420.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley has six doubles, four home runs and nine RBI for the Braves. Ozzie Albies is 10-for-42 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Seiya Suzuki has four doubles and four home runs while hitting .354 for the Cubs. Patrick Wisdom is 11-for-27 with five doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .227 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Cubs: 3-7, .289 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Pirates closer had profane message after shutting down Cubs

Pittsburgh Pirates closer David Bednar is a passionate combination of fastballs, testosterone and pure intensity. He showed that on Sunday. Bednar entered a 4-3 game to try and shut down the Chicago Cubs for the save in the bottom of the 9th. He struck out Nick Madrigal and then allowed consecutive doubles to put runners on second and third. After another strikeout, the Pirates walked Ian Happ intentionally to load the bases for Frank Schwindel.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Infamous Yankees Letter Has Leaked: MLB World Reacts

On Tuesday, SNY insider Andy Martino released a detailed summary of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s infamous letter to the New York Yankees. The Yankees filed a motion for the court to reverse its ruling to have Manfred’s letter to Brian Cashman unsealed. Last week, the Second Circuit Appeals Court rejected the Yankees’ appeal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Mets visit the Cardinals to begin 3-game series

LINE: Mets -147, Cardinals +125; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the New York Mets on Monday to begin a three-game series. St. Louis has a 3-1 record at home and a 9-5 record overall. The Cardinals are 7-0 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Cubs: 3 glaring roster holes keeping Chicago from World Series contention

These three glaring roster holes will prevent the Chicago Cubs from winning the 2022 World Series. What exactly are the expectations for the Chicago Cubs this year? They signed Marcus Stroman and Seiya Suzuki this offseason to help bolster the roster in a big way — at least on paper. They added a few other strong pieces, bringing in Jonathan Villar for some infield depth and Andrelton Simmons to play shortstop. Their bullpen also appears to have gotten stronger, too.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Atlanta, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
Yardbarker

Mets score five runs in dramatic ninth inning to beat Cardinals

The New York Mets kept their hot start to the 2022 MLB season going Monday with a dramatic, come-from-behind win against the St. Louis Cardinals. Facing a 2-0 deficit in the ninth inning, the Mets scored their first run of the game when Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado threw what could've been the game-winning out over the head of first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Peters shines as Pittsburgh Pirates beat Chicago Cubs 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Dillon Peters keyed a solid performance by Pittsburgh's bullpen and Kevin Newman had two hits, helping the Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3 on Sunday. Peters (3-0) pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of JT Brubaker, and provided the Pirates a big lift after their 21-0 loss Saturday. The left-hander allowed one hit while running his season-opening scoreless streak to 10 1/3 innings over five appearances.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Ozzie Albies
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Brad Wieck
Person
Seiya Suzuki
Person
Andrelton Simmons
Person
David Bote
Person
Kirby Yates
Person
Wade Miley
Person
Mike Soroka
Person
Alec Mills
Person
Clint Frazier
Person
Patrick Wisdom
FanSided

Should the Chicago Cubs be concerned about Marcus Stroman?

After inking Marcus Stroman to a three-year contract before the lockout, the Chicago Cubs were counting on the 30-year-old to play at a high level. He looked the part in his team debut against the Milwaukee Brewers, tossing 5.0 innings, yielding just two hits and one earned run while striking out three batters.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Yankees start 3-game series at home against the Orioles

LINE: Yankees -256, Orioles +213; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Baltimore Orioles to start a three-game series. New York has gone 7-3 in home games and 10-6 overall. The Yankees have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .314. Baltimore is...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Era#The Chicago Cubs#Il
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Pirates have their biggest loss in franchise history

The Pittsburgh Pirates had a game on Saturday they would like to forget in Major League Baseball action. At Wrigley Field in Chicago, the Pirates lost 21-0 to the Chicago Cubs in a National League Central Division battle. Interestingly, it was their biggest blowout loss in the history of their franchise. Prior to Saturday, the biggest loss in Pirates history came on April 22, 2010 in a 20-0 Pirates loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Cubs fall to Atlanta Braves, have now lost six of seven

ATLANTA (AP) — Travis Demeritte hit his first big league homer in nearly three years and made an impressive catch to back another strong outing by Max Fried, giving the Atlanta Braves a much-needed 3-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night.The World Series champions won for only the third time in their last eight games. The Cubs have lost six of seven.Following up his best showing of the season in a win at the Dodgers, Fried (2-2) pitched four-hit ball over six innings. His only big mistake was a changeup that Ian Happ launched into the left-field seats leading off...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Travis d'Arnaud behind Braves' bag Tuesday

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. d'Arnaud is starting at catcher over Manny Pina and batting fifth. numberFire’s models project d'Arnaud for 10.9 FanDuel points on Tuesday, and he has a $3,200 salary. Per...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

871K+
Followers
423K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy