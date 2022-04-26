ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sox host the Royals to open 3-game series

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Kansas City Royals (5-9, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (6-9, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (1-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, nine strikeouts); White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (1-1, 15.00 ERA, 2.83 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -149, Royals +126; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Kansas City Royals to start a three-game series.

Chicago has a 6-9 record overall and a 4-2 record in home games. The White Sox have gone 3-0 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Kansas City is 5-9 overall and 5-5 at home. The Royals have gone 0-3 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Anderson is second on the White Sox with a .312 batting average, and has four doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBI. Gavin Sheets is 10-for-31 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Hunter Dozier has three doubles, a triple, three home runs and six RBI for the Royals. Salvador Perez is 11-for-36 with three doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 2-8, .182 batting average, 4.87 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Royals: 3-7, .220 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Robert: day-to-day (groin), Josh Harrison: day-to-day (shoulder), Ryan Burr: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 10-Day IL (biceps), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Royals: Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

