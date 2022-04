One Democrat slammed the White House for listening to “immigration activists” instead of people who live on the border. Henry Cuellar said he has been speaking with Border Patrol agents, sheriffs, and community members in Texas who say they don’t want President Joe Biden to end Title 42. The Trump-era immigration restriction has allowed authorities to cite health concerns and turn migrants away from the U.S.-Mexico border. Biden announced he will rescind the policy on May 23.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO