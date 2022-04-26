ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Art of the (Guitar) Trio

By Geno Thackara
allaboutjazz.com
 1 day ago

One simple format truly can allow for endless possibilities. For yet another exhibit, here are half a dozen that could hardly be more different from each other. If Orion Tango was adventurous and loud in the Before Times (and they were), their first Covid-era outing makes its predecessors sound like a...

www.allaboutjazz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Public

Under Greg Tate's direction, musical possibilities were limitless

Greg Tate's death left an immeasurable hole in the universe of cultural criticism. He has been celebrated as a writer in many different ways, from columns in most major publications to a mural painted on the side of BAM in Brooklyn. He was a revolutionary force in Black thought, American thought, musical thought and universal thought. However, his music — under the Burnt Sugar banner — has been relatively overlooked.
BROOKLYN, NY
NPR

Her Voice Is In The Air

Flora Purim's voice echoes through the music of the last half-century as if generated by the atmosphere. The often wordless, rhythmic, deeply free style the Brazilian singer pioneered is the astrological air element connecting samba to rock and be-bop to jazz fusion. Her singing energizes landmark recordings with Chick Corea, George Duke and Airto Moreira, the percussionist who is also her husband and lifelong musical partner. At the height of her success during American music's renewed love affair with Brazil in the mid-1970s, this earthy woman with the voice of a bird, a cloud, a butterfly — all images invoked on albums with titles like Light As a Feather, as marketers tried to capture the floating precision of her technique — had the most lucrative recording deal in jazz and an unquenchable desire to keep moving. She could fly: "I am trying to create a kind of music that goes beyond jazz, that is universal," she told journalist Larry Rohter in 1977. "I am looking for something that recognizes no barriers, no flags, no languages." Her adventurousness would take her beyond jazz and back again many times and crown her as the rarest kind of singer: often imitated, rarely if ever matched.
MUSIC
Variety

Record Store Day… or National Bill Evans Day? Unreleased Vintage Jazz Live Sets Highlight RSD

Click here to read the full article. There are a few artists who’ve been flagship artists for Record Store Day in its 15 years of existence — among them, the Grateful Dead, Dave Matthews Band and David Bowie, all of whom have had multiple exclusive LP releases for RSD — but maybe none have seemed quite so synonymous with the day as jazz piano great Bill Evans. And Resonance Records, the archival label that has been behind the wave of live Evans releases, is doubling down on the legend this weekend with twin titles, “Morning Glory” and “Inner Spirit,” both...
MUSIC
NPR

The genius of Mingus? It was all in the strings

As a broadcaster and a bass player, I often end up in discussions about the all-time most influential bassists. Charles Mingus is a common, and correct, mention — a multifaceted trailblazer whose musical acumen, imagination and technical facility transformed progressive music from its roots, beginning in the 1950s. However,...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Rolling Stone

Blues Tradition Feels Viscerally Alive On Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder’s ‘Get On Board’

Click here to read the full article. No matter the genre, tribute albums tend toward the reverent, as if the musicians and singers doing the saluting don’t want to appear even remotely disrespectful toward their subjects. Thankfully, that’s not the case with his overdue reunion of Americana veterans Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder, who first worked together in the cult band the Rising Sons in the Sixties but haven’t made a full album together since. In its title, cover art, and some of its songs, Get on Board replicates the 1952 Folkways album by blues harp master Sonny Terry and his...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Harland
Person
John Coltrane
Loudwire

Hear ‘American Idol’ Contestant Completely Transform Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ in Jaw-Dropping Performance

It's not frequently that rock gets performed on singing competition series, but we've seen several interpretations of Radiohead's intense '90s breakout "Creep" taken on by aspiring vocalists over the years. But American Idol competitor Christian Guardino just delivered a jaw-dropping performance of the song that left the panel of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan rising to their feet.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Spiritualized: Everything Was Beautiful review – a sweet din of magnificent melodies

You get the sense that Spiritualized’s Jason Pierce is actively signposting his latest album’s charms. Everything Was Beautiful’s medication-style packaging echoes that of the band’s 1997 classic, Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space, as does the female voice that announces the record (then: former band member Kate Radley, now: Pierce’s daughter Poppy); the astronaut’s eye-view of human fallibility is here too.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know David Bowie Wrote for Other Artists

Though David Bowie had quite the assemblage of collaborations throughout his career—producing Lou Reed’s mind-bending Transformer with his Spiders From Mars guitarist Mick Ronson, writing “Fame” with Lennon, his Bohemian Rhapsody duet with Freddie Mercury on Queen’s “Under Pressure,” his Tin Machine union, and Trent Reznor’s production on the Bowie- and Brian Eno-penned “I’m Afraid of Americans”—the Starman also wrote a number of songs specifically for other artists.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guitar Solo#Art#Rhythm Guitar#Orion Tango#Times#Covid
Smithonian

George Harrison’s Childhood Home—an Early Beatles Rehearsal Venue—Is Now a Vacation Rental

Before he became lead guitarist of one of the most influential rock bands of all time, George Harrison lived with his family in a modest, three-bedroom house near Liverpool, England. Now, his childhood home—where an early version of the Fab Four regularly rehearsed—is getting its own time in the spotlight as a vacation rental and living museum, reports the Portsmouth Herald’s Max Sullivan.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Heavy metal and bluegrass guitarist John 5 on his musical obsessions

He's become one of the most acclaimed guitarists today of heavy metal — and bluegrass. John Lowery, performing under the stage name John 5, has played with Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie and David Lee Roth, and recorded with Lynyrd Skynyrd. But he traces his appreciation for the guitar to watching "Hee Haw" as a kid.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
loudersound.com

Chinese prog rockers OU release video for 'alien' new single Farewell

OU, the progressive metal quartet from China, have shared a new video for Farewell, the third single from their debut album "one" – due through InsideOut on May 6. "Farewell has a very alien, cyberpunk kind of vibe to it; vocally I think it's one of the most emotive tracks on the record and really shows Lynn's dynamism as a vocalist," enthuses drummer and founding memberAnthony Vanacore . "Also, I think this song has one of the most breathtaking endings on the album."
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Robert Trujillo Will Put Kirk Hammett’s EP Through Vinyl Ceremony

Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo revealed the ceremony he puts every new vinyl record through, and said he couldn’t wait to do it with bandmate Kirk Hammett’s solo EP. Portals was just released in association with Record Store Day. To mark the event’s 15th anniversary, Trujillo and Hammett shared their passion for the format in a panel talk moderated by Variety.
ROCK MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Eddie Van Halen left a “transformative” seven-figure donation to US music education foundation

Late electric guitar great Eddie Van Halen left a “substantial” donation to music education support organization Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation in his will. The foundation will be the recipient of a “transformative” seven-figure sum at the behest of Van Halen, whose donation will help the nonprofit in its mission to support music education in at-risk public schools in the US.
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy