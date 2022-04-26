ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Jane Everett Austin

By Alex Dominguez
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 1 day ago

TYLER — Services for Jane Everett Austin, 89 of Tyler will be held on...

Tyler Morning Telegraph

Evelyn Joyce Messer

TYLER — Memorial services for Evelyn J. Messer, 84, of Tyler will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral in Tyler. Visitation will be one hour prior from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at the Funeral Home. Mrs. Messer passed...
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Kay Dorsey Woodward

HENDERSON — Graveside services for Mrs. Kay Dorsey Woodward, 83, of Henderson, will be 10:00 a.m., Sat., April 30, 2022, at Rusk County Memorial Gardens. Interment will follow. Visitation, 6-8 p.m. on Friday, April 29, at the funeral home. Mrs. Woodward passed from this life on April 26, 2022. She was born January 19, 1939.
HENDERSON, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Gary Roy Fields

TROUP — A Celebration of Life for Gary Fields will be 1:00 pm, Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Rucker Cemetery, Troup. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
TROUP, TX
CultureMap Houston

Houston homes deliver sizable bang for the buck at $350K, says report

When it comes to buying a home that supplies the most space for the price, Houston reigns as one of the most desirable big cities in the U.S., a new study indicates. For the study, real estate platform RealtyHop looked at how much square footage a homebuyer could get for a median price of $350,000 in the country’s 100 largest cities. The study found that in Houston, a buyer could pick up a 1,804-square-foot home for $350,000, or $194.06 per square foot.
HOUSTON, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Dorothy "Dot" Ziegler Reed

TYLER — God took Dorothy from this earthly home to her heavenly, eternal home on Monday, April 25, 2022. Graveside services for Dorothy “Dot” Reed, 97, of Tyler will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery with Rev. John Johnson officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
TYLER, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Football coach Wade Griffin leaves Giddings for Weimar

After four seasons leading Giddings’ football program, Wade Griffin will become Weimar’s new head football coach. According to Mike Forman of the Victoria Advocate newspaper, the Weimar school board confirmed the news Tuesday. Matt Stepp of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football first reported Griffin’s move to Weimar, a Class 2A Division I football program in Colorado County about 18 miles south of La Grange.
GIDDINGS, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Joyce Marie Phillips

BEN WHEELER — Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Hilliard Funeral Home in Van, TX. Joyce was born March 24, 1952 and departed this life shortly after her 7Oth birthday on April 23, 2022. She is survived by two daughters, three sons, and a host of other family members.
VAN, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Baseball: Tyler HEAT captures win

PARIS — Three Tyler HEAT pitchers combined on a one-hitter as they defeated Wills Point EXCEL 19-2 on Monday at Chisum High School. Caden Foutch started the game for the Tyler squad, going 1.2 innings, giving up one hit and two unearned runs with four strikeouts and a walk.
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tyler Legacy's Luke Pearson signs with UT Dallas

Luke Pearson signed to run cross country and track at the University of Texas at Dallas on Tuesday inside the Tyler Legacy High School Media Center. “I absolutely love the atmosphere,” Pearson said. “I got to know the team a little bit, and I’ve been watching them. Their coach gave me a personal tour of the facility, and that truly meant a lot to me.”
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Jerry Brown

TYLER — Jerry Brown passed away on April 6, 2022 in Tyler, TX. He was born on Sept. 3, 1944 in Dallas, TX. A celebration of life for Jerry will be held on April 25 at 6:00 pm at Shadybrook Club House. His funeral service will be held on April 26 at 1:15 pm at DFW National Cemetery where he will be laid to rest. For more information, please go to www.hughesftc.com.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Harvey Hall Follow Up

UIL suspends Cumberland Academy coach Robert Sampson one year, adds two years probation. UIL suspends Cumberland Academy coach Robert Sampson one year, adds two years probation. Updated: 2 hours ago. Jamey Boyum talks with Ricky Evans, who repurposed a wrecked plane into a treehouse.
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Baseball: Lindale's Hudson LeGrow tosses no-hitter

Lindale freshman Hudson LeGrow threw no-hitter, leading the Lindale Eagles to a 12-1 win over the Cumberland Academy Knights on Tuesday in a District 16-4A baseball game in Tyler. LeGrow threw six innings, striking out seven and not issuing a walk. The Knights scored an unearned run. It was the...
LINDALE, TX

