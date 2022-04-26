Jane Everett Austin

TYLER — Memorial services for Evelyn J. Messer, 84, of Tyler will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral in Tyler. Visitation will be one hour prior from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at the Funeral Home. Mrs. Messer passed...
HENDERSON — Graveside services for Mrs. Kay Dorsey Woodward, 83, of Henderson, will be 10:00 a.m., Sat., April 30, 2022, at Rusk County Memorial Gardens. Interment will follow. Visitation, 6-8 p.m. on Friday, April 29, at the funeral home. Mrs. Woodward passed from this life on April 26, 2022. She was born January 19, 1939.
TROUP — A Celebration of Life for Gary Fields will be 1:00 pm, Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Rucker Cemetery, Troup. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
A group of friends from East Texas went to Dallas recently for a birthday celebration and sadly, one of them would not make it back home after he was shot to death. The incident was caught on video the suspects involved just so happened to be with a Dallas Cowboys player and police have now made arrests in the case.
When it comes to buying a home that supplies the most space for the price, Houston reigns as one of the most desirable big cities in the U.S., a new study indicates. For the study, real estate platform RealtyHop looked at how much square footage a homebuyer could get for a median price of $350,000 in the country’s 100 largest cities. The study found that in Houston, a buyer could pick up a 1,804-square-foot home for $350,000, or $194.06 per square foot.
TYLER — God took Dorothy from this earthly home to her heavenly, eternal home on Monday, April 25, 2022. Graveside services for Dorothy “Dot” Reed, 97, of Tyler will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery with Rev. John Johnson officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Tyler Legacy’s Sara Eckert is the Tyler Morning Telegraph Pitcher of the Week, and Bullard’s Kaylee Paul is the Hitter of the Week for games played April 18-23. Eckert, a freshman, struck out 15 batters in an 8-1 win over Mesquite. She allowed one run on one hit with two walks.
After four seasons leading Giddings’ football program, Wade Griffin will become Weimar’s new head football coach. According to Mike Forman of the Victoria Advocate newspaper, the Weimar school board confirmed the news Tuesday. Matt Stepp of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football first reported Griffin’s move to Weimar, a Class 2A Division I football program in Colorado County about 18 miles south of La Grange.
BEN WHEELER — Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Hilliard Funeral Home in Van, TX. Joyce was born March 24, 1952 and departed this life shortly after her 7Oth birthday on April 23, 2022. She is survived by two daughters, three sons, and a host of other family members.
PARIS — Three Tyler HEAT pitchers combined on a one-hitter as they defeated Wills Point EXCEL 19-2 on Monday at Chisum High School. Caden Foutch started the game for the Tyler squad, going 1.2 innings, giving up one hit and two unearned runs with four strikeouts and a walk.
Luke Pearson signed to run cross country and track at the University of Texas at Dallas on Tuesday inside the Tyler Legacy High School Media Center. “I absolutely love the atmosphere,” Pearson said. “I got to know the team a little bit, and I’ve been watching them. Their coach gave me a personal tour of the facility, and that truly meant a lot to me.”
Soon, Gisella Maul will try to lead another Central Texas basketball program to a championship.
Maul, a two-time state high school girls basketball champion from Cedar Park, announced Monday that she has committed to Texas. At an on-campus ceremony, she used a pair of burnt orange sneakers to reveal her decision.
TYLER — Jerry Brown passed away on April 6, 2022 in Tyler, TX. He was born on Sept. 3, 1944 in Dallas, TX. A celebration of life for Jerry will be held on April 25 at 6:00 pm at Shadybrook Club House. His funeral service will be held on April 26 at 1:15 pm at DFW National Cemetery where he will be laid to rest. For more information, please go to www.hughesftc.com.
UIL suspends Cumberland Academy coach Robert Sampson one year, adds two years probation. UIL suspends Cumberland Academy coach Robert Sampson one year, adds two years probation. Updated: 2 hours ago. Jamey Boyum talks with Ricky Evans, who repurposed a wrecked plane into a treehouse.
Lindale freshman Hudson LeGrow threw no-hitter, leading the Lindale Eagles to a 12-1 win over the Cumberland Academy Knights on Tuesday in a District 16-4A baseball game in Tyler. LeGrow threw six innings, striking out seven and not issuing a walk. The Knights scored an unearned run. It was the...
