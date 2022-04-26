Joyce Marie Phillips

TYLER — Memorial services for Evelyn J. Messer, 84, of Tyler will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral in Tyler. Visitation will be one hour prior from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at the Funeral Home. Mrs. Messer passed...
TROUP — A Celebration of Life for Gary Fields will be 1:00 pm, Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Rucker Cemetery, Troup. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
HENDERSON — Graveside services for Mrs. Kay Dorsey Woodward, 83, of Henderson, will be 10:00 a.m., Sat., April 30, 2022, at Rusk County Memorial Gardens. Interment will follow. Visitation, 6-8 p.m. on Friday, April 29, at the funeral home. Mrs. Woodward passed from this life on April 26, 2022. She was born January 19, 1939.
TYLER — God took Dorothy from this earthly home to her heavenly, eternal home on Monday, April 25, 2022. Graveside services for Dorothy “Dot” Reed, 97, of Tyler will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery with Rev. John Johnson officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
TYLER — Services for Jane Everett Austin, 89 of Tyler will be held on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit. Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Funeral Home. Jane was married to the late Elmer Austin, Jr. She passed away on April 24, 2022 in Tyler.
TYLER — Jerry Brown passed away on April 6, 2022 in Tyler, TX. He was born on Sept. 3, 1944 in Dallas, TX. A celebration of life for Jerry will be held on April 25 at 6:00 pm at Shadybrook Club House. His funeral service will be held on April 26 at 1:15 pm at DFW National Cemetery where he will be laid to rest. For more information, please go to www.hughesftc.com.
