Joyce Marie Phillips

TYLER — Jerry Brown passed away on April 6, 2022 in Tyler, TX. He was born on Sept. 3, 1944 in Dallas, TX. A celebration of life for Jerry will be held on April 25 at 6:00 pm at Shadybrook Club House. His funeral service will be held on April 26 at 1:15 pm at DFW National Cemetery where he will be laid to rest. For more information, please go to www.hughesftc.com.

TYLER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO