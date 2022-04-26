ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin track, cross-country star Sarah Shulze dead at 21

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NCA8M_0fKIPs3z00

MADISON, Wis. — Editor’s note: If you or someone you know needs help or has suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

A University of Wisconsin track star has died at age 21.

According to The Associated Press, Sarah Shulze, a junior known for competing in cross-country and track events, died April 13, her family wrote in an online post April 15. The runner from Oak Park, California, “took her own life,” the post said.

“Balancing athletics, academics and the demands of every day life overwhelmed her in a single, desperate moment,” Shulze’s family wrote. “Like you, we are shocked and grief stricken while holding on tightly to all that Sarah was.”

In an update Friday, the Shulze family said it has created a charitable foundation “to continue to support the causes most important to Sarah,” who had served as a Wisconsin State Legislature intern and developed a passion for politics.

“The Sarah Shulze Foundation will seek to advance and support women’s rights, student athletes and mental health,” the family wrote on SarahShulze.com. “It is our wish that in lieu of flowers, family and friends offer support to the Foundation, in various ways, in the weeks and months ahead.”

In a separate statement Friday, the Wisconsin Badgers said they were “heartbroken” by the death of Shulze, whom they described as “a beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, friend, teammate and Badger student-athlete.”

A memorial for Shulze was held Sunday at the university, according to SarahShulze.com. Another service is set for 3 p.m. Monday at Calvary Community Church in Westlake Village, California, her family said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

James Madison University Softball Star Lauren Bernett Dead At 20

James Madison University is honoring the life and legacy of Lauren Bernett. "Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes," a message posted to the Virginia school's website on April 26 read. "Lauren Bernett was a high-achieving member of our softball team and a great ambassador of JMU and our athletics program. She was a key member of our 2021 Women's College World Series team as a freshman catcher last year."
HARRISONBURG, VA
Quick Country 96.5

Wisconsin Bus Driver Admits To Drinking During Elementary School Field Trip

A Wisconsin bus driver charged with OWI after admitting to drinking while elementary students were on a field trip. According to Action 2 News, fourth and fifth grade students from Lincoln Elementary School were on the way back to school, when a student noticed an open can of beer under the driver’s seat. This incident happened on April 18th, 2022 and letter was sent to the families of the Lincoln Elementary School.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Politics#Sports#University Of Wisconsin#The Associated Press#Sarahshulze Com#The Wisconsin Badgers
97ZOK

One Of Least Weed Friendly Cities In U.S. Is Located In Wisconsin

Even though marijuana is more socially acceptable than ever, there are still many places in the United States that are still "anti-weed." One of the states that refuse to jump on the "weed bandwagon" is Wisconsin. Every time it has been brought to the state government to legalize recreational marijuana, the idea has been immediately shut down.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, CA
State
California State
City
Oak Park, CA
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Oak Park, CA
Sports
Madison, WI
Sports
Local
California Sports
Urban Milwaukee

European Goldfinches Now Found in Southeast Wisconsin

Researcher Julie Craves was taking part in a bird count in Michigan nearly 20 years ago when she spotted something unusual — a colorful European goldfinch thousands of miles away from its typical home range. Craves suspected the bird was an escaped pet. But she was curious, so she...
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Cardinal

UW-Madison Junior, track star, passes away from suicide

UW-Madison Junior and track athlete Sarah Shulze passed away at 21 years old on April 13 after a suicide attempt. Shulze’s family publicly stated that her suicide was the result of stresses she experienced on campus. “Sarah took her own life. Balancing athletics, academics and the demands of everyday...
MADISON, WI
Q985

A 10-Year-Old Girl from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin is Missing

Since about 9 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, 2022, the Chippewa Falls Police Department has been conducting a desperate search to locate a 10-year-old girl named Lily Peters who never returned home from her aunt's house yesterday. The press release sent by the Chippewa Falls Police Department last night says...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
CBS 58

Bob Donnavan announces a run for Wisconsin State Assembly

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Former Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donavan announced Monday morning, April 25, that he will run for Wisconsin State Assembly. Donavan will run for representative of the 84th district, a position currently held by republican Mike Kuglitsch. Earlier this year Donavan ran for Milwaukee Mayor, losing to Acting...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel 3000

Badgers want to keep momentum going after series win vs. Nebraska

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin softball put on a show at Goodman Diamond over the weekend. Not only did the Badgers hand Nebraska its first Big Ten loss of the season, but they went on to sweep the doubleheader. However, there wasn’t a lot of celebrating after picking up the series win because in the their eyes, it’s what they expected to do.
MADISON, WI
Daily Iowan

Iowa track and field to travel to Drake Relays, Kip Janvrin Open

Iowa track and field is heading across the state this week for the Drake Relays in Des Moines and Kip Janvrin Open in Indianola. The Hawkeyes’ in-state travel comes less than a week after hosting their only home meet of the season, the Musco Twilight Invitational, on April 23.
DES MOINES, IA
1520 The Ticket

(UPDATED) Tragic End to Search For Missing Girl in Western Wisconsin

Chippewa Falls, WI (KROC-AM News) - (UPDATED) What had been a search for a missing child in western Wisconsin has become a homicide investigation. The Chippewa Falls Police Department has confirmed that the body of 10-year-old Illana Peters was found this morning near the same walking trail where her bike was discovered last night. Police chief Matthew Kelm extended his condolences to the little girl's family and announced a homicide investigation had been launched.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
Wisconsin Rapids Tribune | The Daily Tribune

Miss Wisconsin Rapids' Outstanding Teen competition to make its debut this year

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – The Miss Wisconsin Rapids Scholarship Competition will feature a new title at this year’s event in November. The Miss Wisconsin Rapids Scholarship Organization announced Monday its addition of the Miss Wisconsin Rapids’ Outstanding Teen competition set for Nov. 5 at the Performing Arts Center, 1801 16th St. S. in Wisconsin Rapids.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WDBO

Atlanta-area beekeepers rally to rescue thousands of dying bees from airport tarmac

ATLANTA — Misrouted cargo created quite the buzz at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Sunday. According to the Metro Atlanta Beekeeper’s Association, 200 packages of bees were supposed to be flown directly from Sacramento, California, to Anchorage, Alaska, yet somehow wound up abandoned on an Atlanta tarmac for four days in the Georgia heat, WSB-TV reported.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Former Wisconsin first lady dies; legacy of Alzheimer's advocacy

MILWAUKEE - Former Wisconsin First Lady Elaine Schreiber died this week after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Schreiber's legacy of fundraising and advocacy is being remembered as helping improve the lives of all living with the disease. "What I was struck by was her willingness upon her diagnosis to –...
WISCONSIN STATE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
20K+
Followers
62K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy