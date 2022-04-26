ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Wondering What to Put Under Your Brick Paver Installation?

By Sponsored: Advertising Content
KTEN.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: https://contemporarystonework.com/wondering-what-to-put-under-your-brick-paver-installation/. Wondering What to Put Under Your Brick Paver Installation?. From breathtaking patios to divine outdoor kitchens and stone pool surrounds, every successful brick paver installation begins with creating the perfect foundation. Doing so will prevent your investment from shifting or sinking over time. Here’s the...

www.kten.com

Comments / 0

Related
Real Simple

Target Quietly Put Thousands of Patio Furniture, Decor, and Grilling Essentials on Sale for Up to $110 Off

There's nothing better than spending time reading, brunching, or simply lounging around on a perfectly decorated patio. Now that warmer weather is approaching, it's time to spruce up your outdoor space since it's sure to get a lot of use this summer. And what's better than finding the perfect conversation set to dress up your outdoor space? Scoring it on sale, too. Luckily, Target just slashed prices on patio furniture, outdoor decor, and grilling essentials by up to 20 percent. The deals are so impressive, prices start at just $2.
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

8 Inspiring Kitchen Redos That Hinged on Keeping the Big Stuff (Think: Appliances, Counters, and Cabinets)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There’s nothing like Apartment Therapy’s Before & Afters to show you that it’s possible to make unrecognizable transformations to your home even on a budget, and right now, we’re celebrating kitchen redos that majorly save money by making old countertops, cabinets, floors, appliances, and more look new again.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patios Paver
yankodesign.com

This Neutra-inspired tiny modernist home features a 30-foot-long wraparound glass facade

N1 is a tiny modernist home defined by a 30-foot-long glass facade. The possibilities of tiny homes are endless. It seems like every layout, every facade, every aesthetic has been done before. Even so, the tiny home archetype encourages designers and architects to test their own creative potential. Inspired by the modernist architecture of Richard Neutra, Kelly Davis of SALA Architects designed a 500-square-foot, flat-roofed residence that’s defined by its 30-foot-long glass facade. Tiny home building company ESCAPE constructed the prefabricated tiny home called N1 in an effort to design their first midcentury building.
INTERIOR DESIGN
StyleCaster

Amazon Put Its Huge & Beloved Boho Rug On Sale For 67% Off & Expected Us Not To Notice

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. I know I’m not the only one who has experienced the following: You’re shopping for a rug online, when boom! You fall head over heels with one in particular and go to add it to your cart. It’s then that you realize the price you were comfortable with is for the 3×5 size—and you need something way, way bigger. As you select your desired size and watch the price triple, you decide to...
SHOPPING
Family Handyman

Gabion Wall Inspiration and Ideas for Homeowners

Transform your yard with a gabion wall. Let these examples inspire you to create a masterpiece. This gabion wall by @marl_pits_garden_centre fronts a beautiful raised planter, backed by an attractive wood fence. The large river rock filler gives the wall a softer edge, and the gabion cages created a wall without using mortar. Gabion walls are great for planter areas like this because excess water can flow right through, providing proper drainage to the plants.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Longevity
SPY

Space-Saving Furniture Ideas Guaranteed to Max Out Your Living Space

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. We can’t all live in giant houses with way too many rooms to clean. Whether you’re a condo dweller, away at school, living in a small bungalow or have a home with a very open concept design that’s not practical for larger pieces, space-saving furniture can save the day. These days it seems like plenty of furniture designers are taking the hint and coming up with some of the nicest space-saving furniture yet. From...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dated ’70s Rental Kitchen Gets a $180 Boho-Style Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Want to know what’s trending for interiors this spring? Easy: Plaster furniture, floral prints, and arches are everywhere. And speaking of that last detail, one place arches are really making a statement is on kitchen cabinetry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Best space-saving designs for tiny homes

Let’s be honest, our modern urban homes can be quite cramped! Space constraint is a major issue, and we often find ourselves squeezing through our own belongings. It’s the ultimate test of our maneuvering skills. Or on the other hand, if you’ve decided to join the tiny home movement, and now reside in a tiny home, you still need designs that perfectly fit into it! And we’ve curated a collection of super functional and space-saving products that promise to do exactly that. From a modular chair that transforms into a small workspace to a space-saving exercise bike that doubles up as a piece of furniture – these nifty designs are all you need to make the most of the limited space in your tiny home!
INTERIOR DESIGN
Daily Mail

DIY enthusiast reveals how she knocked down the wall to her dark box room to make an open-plan office for just £1,000 by upcycling Ikea drawers and doing her own painting

An DIY enthusiast has revealed how she transformed her upstairs hallway and dark spare room into a bright and airy home office space for just over £1,000. Charlotte Summers, from Brighton, realised she didn't need the poky box room at the end of her upstairs landing, so decided to knock down the wall and form an open-plan hallway and study space to let in more light.
INTERIOR DESIGN
homedit.com

Floor To Ceiling Windows: A New Way To Define Your Home

Floor-to-ceiling windows can give you an interior design that provides a special feeling of peace, freedom and infinite space. You’ve probably thought of all the ways to make your home feel more cozy and airy. These ideas for floor-to-ceiling windows are the inspiration you’ve been looking for. What...
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy