ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

10 Common Home Workout Mistakes and How to Avoid Them

By Sponsored: Advertising Content
KTEN.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: https://jensgetfitgroup.com/10-common-home-workout-mistakes-and-how-to-avoid-them. At-home workouts are more popular than ever! In fact, a study found that 64 percent of people are now more likely to try at-home fitness over going to a gym. If you fall into that 64%, then you’ve come to the right place! I can...

www.kten.com

Comments / 0

Related
SELF

A 5-Minute Arms Workout That'll Light Up Your Biceps and Triceps

With everything on your to-do list, adding exercise to your already busy schedule might feel nearly impossible. That’s where this 5-minute arms workout comes in handy!. There are tons of reasons to give your arms some exercise attention, even if you just have a few minutes available to do so. For one, strong arms help you perform everyday movements more easily. Whether you’re holding static positions like carrying a baby—which works your biceps (the muscles in the front of your upper arm)—or performing movements like pushing open a heavy door (which use your triceps, or the muscles in the back of your upper arm), your arm muscles are working on a day-to-day basis, ACE-certified personal trainer Sivan Fagan, CPT, owner of Strong With Sivan, tells SELF. They do this through flexion at your elbow (say, when you raise a fork to your mouth while eating or do a biceps curl during your workout) or through extension (like when you reach down to tie your shoelaces or perform a triceps kickback).
WORKOUTS
POPSUGAR

Strengthen Your Arms, Glutes, and Core With This 16-Minute Kettlebell Workout

Kettlebell workouts combine both cardio and strength, which makes them great if you're short on time. Not only do they get your heart rate up, but they also target all your muscles at once in just one workout session. If you're looking for a quick kettlebell workout that's good for beginners, try this 16-minute full-body kettlebell workout put together by Tom Holland, MS, CSCS, an exercise physiologist and Bowflex fitness advisor.
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

Side Bends Are the Core-Working, Side-Stretching Two-for-One Fitness Move You Need in Your Arsenal

Your obliques are kind of like the two pillars of your core. These key muscles run up and down each side of your body, allowing you to twist and pivot to your heart's desire. On this week's episode of The Right Way, fitness instructor Colette Dong shows you how to do a side bend to strengthen this all-important (but sometimes tricky to target) muscle group.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bodyweight Exercise#Calories#Squats
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
FitnessVolt.com

Olympia 212 Champ Derek Lunsford Cranks Out 100 Reps of 315lbs Barbell Squats During Leg Day Workout

IFBB Pro bodybuilder and Olympia 212 champion Derek Lunsford recently cranked out 100 reps of barbell squats during a leg day workout. Lunsford is one of the most elite competitors in the IFBB Pro 212 division. He scored his first Olympia 212 title in 2021 after consistent podium finishes in years prior. The 28-year-old will attempt to make it two in a row at 2022 Olympia which will take place from December 16th to 18th in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Netflix
US News and World Report

Do You Need to Exercise to Lose Weight?

Physical activity plays a role in energy balance, helping with weight loss and keeping extra weight off once it has been lost. Not everyone enjoys a sweat session, but exercise has long been touted as a key component of losing weight. Exactly how big a role it can play is still something of an open question, but a new analysis of the contestants who had lost a significant amount of body weight while on “The Biggest Loser” reality television show suggests that it can be an integral piece of the puzzle.
WEIGHT LOSS
Greatist

Here’s How a Weighted Jump Rope Can Take Your Workout to New Heights

Whether you enjoyed skipping rope on the school playground or not, this comeback activity might elevate your current fitness routine. And upleveling to a heavier jump rope can supercharge the full-body perks of jumping rope. Most weighted jump ropes range from 1/2 pound to 2 pounds. That weight can be a major plus when it comes to building strength and stamina.
WORKOUTS
SheKnows

These Under-$10 Core Gliders Changed My Quick At-Home Workouts & Made Me Break A Sweat

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Honestly, I didn’t think much of the pair of pink gliders I purchased as I was putting together my quarantine workout equipment inventory. While I’d heard that gliders were a small-but-mighty tool to amp up core workouts, I was doubtful. As someone who was used to intense HIIT and weight lifting workouts pre-pandemic, I was used to going hard in the gym. But thanks to the limited space of my apartment and my changing...
WORKOUTS
Futurity

Varied strength training doesn’t boost muscle growth

Varied strength training has a positive effect on developing strength, but not on muscle growth, a new study finds. For years, the word around gyms has been that to put on muscle, you need to vary your training with regards to weight, repetitions, and exercises. “…periodized strength training is conducive...
WORKOUTS
deseret.com

Want to lose weight? This strategy may not help you

Do we really know what we think we know about eating — and dieting?. Nutrition researchers are pondering whether breakfast really is the most important meal of the day and if time-restricted eating (a form of intermittent fasting) actually leads to weight loss. Key questions include how many meals...
WEIGHT LOSS
FitnessVolt.com

Compound Exercise Workout for Strong, Massive Arms

How big are your arms? Regardless of the actual measurement, your answer will probably be “not big enough!” Your arms may have even stopped growing altogether, which, for a bodybuilder, is incredibly frustrating. While you could just do more curls and pushdowns and hope your arms start growing...
WORKOUTS
shefinds

This Is What Actually Happens To Your Body When You Aren’t Eating Enough Protein, According To Dietitians

If you’ve ever done any research on healthy weight loss you’ll likely have found that protein is one of the vital nutrients you must eat regularly in order to feel properly fueled and promote healthy muscle growth and an effective metabolism. While protein is just one of three nutrients that your body needs (the other two being carbs and fats) it is undeniably important for achieving healthy and sustainable weight loss due to its ability to keep you full for longer and reduce the need for snacking, making it easier to maintain the necessary calorie deficit.
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy