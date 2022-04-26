ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets face the Cardinals leading series 1-0

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

New York Mets (13-5, first in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (9-6, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Chris Bassitt (2-1, 3.00 ERA, .94 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Hicks (1-1, 1.29 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -113, Cardinals -105; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets meet the St. Louis Cardinals leading the series 1-0.

St. Louis has gone 3-2 in home games and 9-6 overall. The Cardinals are eighth in the NL with 13 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

New York has a 13-5 record overall and a 5-2 record in home games. The Mets have the third-ranked team batting average in the NL at .256.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has five doubles and five home runs while hitting .339 for the Cardinals. Tommy Edman is 9-for-36 with a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has four doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 6-for-24 with a double, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .225 batting average, 2.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Mets: 7-3, .246 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Taijuan Walker: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

