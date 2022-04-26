ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Yankees host the Orioles on 4-game home win streak

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Baltimore Orioles (6-10, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (10-6, second in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles (1-1, 3.52 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Yankees: Luis Severino (1-0, 2.08 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -280, Orioles +230; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will try to keep a four-game home win streak going when they take on the Baltimore Orioles.

New York has a 7-3 record at home and a 10-6 record overall. The Yankees have a 5-2 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Baltimore is 3-3 at home and 6-10 overall. The Orioles have a 2-5 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The teams square off Tuesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ LeMahieu is third on the Yankees with a .333 batting average, and has three doubles, two home runs, five walks and seven RBI. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 14-for-33 with five RBI over the past 10 games.

Cedric Mullins leads the Orioles with six extra base hits (three doubles, a triple and two home runs). Austin Hays is 12-for-36 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .237 batting average, 2.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Orioles: 5-5, .216 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Yankees: Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Chris Ellis: day-to-day (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

wmar2news

Orioles continuing to offer fans 1992 ticket prices

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles are giving fans more chances to catch a game at Camden Yards at an affordable price. The O's originally brought back 1992 ticket prices for the first two home series of the season. That promotion has now been extended to all home games through...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles minor league report: Tyler Nevin, Grayson Rodriguez stay hot at Triple-A Norfolk; Gunnar Henderson shows his power

While the Orioles won a series against the Los Angeles Angels as part of a three-city road trip, several of Baltimore’s minor leaguers put together displays that might warrant looks for the major league roster in the near future. There are hot-hitting prospects up and down the farm system, and the top pitching prospect in Major League Baseball continued to shine. They all earned places as part ...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brewers beat Pirates, Adames 2 homers, career-best 7 RBIs

PITTSBURGH - Willy Adames homered twice and drove in a career-high seven runs, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-8 on Tuesday night. Adames hit a two-run blast in the first inning and a three-run drive during a six-run sixth for the NL Central-leading Brewers. It was the first multi-homer game of his career. He added a two-run double in the fifth and finished 4 for 5, raising his batting average 45 points to .239.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Baltimore Sun

Top Orioles prospect Adley Rutschman heading to High-A Aberdeen for rehab assignment, along with DL Hall, Rico Garcia

Catcher Adley Rutschman’s major league debut is now a step closer, with the Orioles’ top prospect reporting to High-A Aberdeen to complete a rehab assignment this week. Rutschman missed a place on the Opening Day roster when he was sidelined with a right tricep strain as major league spring training began. But the 24-year-old has steadily progressed from the injury over the past month ...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Braves face the Cubs leading series 1-0

LINE: Braves -204, Cubs +173; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs. Atlanta has an 8-10 record overall and a 5-6 record at home. The Braves are 5-3 in games when they did not allow a home run.
CHICAGO, IL
Reuters

Bo Bichette's slam powers Blue Jays' win over Red Sox

Bo Bichette hit his first career grand slam to break a tie in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Boston Red Sox 6-2 Monday night. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Matt Chapman hit solo home runs for Toronto in the opener of a four-game series. Toronto...
BOSTON, MA
