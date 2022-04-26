ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

My streaming gem: why you should watch The Incredible Jessica James

The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W7ox8_0fKINxyg00
Jessica Williams is a certified mess in The Incredible Jessica James.

Jessica James is a certified mess. A heart-rending breakup has reduced her to Instagram-stalking her ex and rebounding with an emotionally wrecked divorcee who is also groping for closure. A wall of theatre company rejection letters has her doubting her career as a playwright and lashing out at work, where she mentors kid dramaturges. And her younger sister – who, between her husband and Jessica’s own parents back in Ohio, would seem to have it all, is expecting. Barely 25, Jessica is convinced she’s missed her chance to “make it” and the idea that she could spend the rest of her life in this arrested stage of development haunts her as much as the idea of giving up and giving in to first world gender norms. It would all be so tragic if it weren’t so thoroughly relatable and risibly nostalgic.

Released on Netflix in 2017, The Incredible Jessica James is an exquisite coming-of-age dramedy – the brainchild of writer-director James Strouse. He not only taps into the insatiable sense of yearning that drove young creatives to pull up stakes for New York after the turn of the century, Strouse also hit a casting home run with Jessica Williams in the lead. Best known as one half of 2 Dope Queens and as a smart alecky Daily Show correspondent during the Jon Stewart years, Williams radiates with intoxicating, Frances Ha-level joy whether dancing on the rooftop of her Bushwick apartment, gushing about her love for theatre or dreaming about a falling piano crushing Damon – the puppy dog ex LaKeith Stanfield plays with hipster-y impotence.

To help her move on, Jessica’s bestie Tasha (Noël Wells), another randy theatre kid, sets her up on a blind date with Boone – AKA Divorced Guy, schlubbily embodied by Chris O’Dowd (an IT guy in this picture, too). At first, they seem totally incompatible; she’s a frank-talking free spirit; he eats chicken like a typical man – which, to Jessica’s palate, is even more gross than childbirth. Yet they drop their guards quickly and wind up hooking up that same night. After entering into a pact to Instagram stalk each other’s ex to help wean them off their obsessions, they’re as good as exclusive.

There is so much to love about this film. The soundtrack downshifts from fizzy indie pop around Brooklyn to death metal when Jessica goes back to Ohio for her sister’s baby shower. Jessica’s kid mentees are just the right mix of sweet and whip smart. The Tony-winning playwright Sarah Jones shows up as herself, albeit as a sort of sage on the mountaintop to whom Jessica turns seeking the meaning of life. A male Karen shows up at random in one dream sequence. It has everything an east coast creative could want in a film: sentimental Brooklyn vistas, existential dread and the odd improv exercise.

But the film’s greatest feat is how it lets Jessica just be. Yes, she’s a bit professionally adrift, but she is certain of her talent and passionate about her field. Yes, she’s on the rebound, but she knows she’s the rarest of catches. (“A unicorn,” she calls herself.) Yes, she’s a Black woman entangling herself with a white Irishman, but the whole affair doesn’t devolve into a disquisition on interracial relationships or the “goodness” of Black men. At the end of the day she’s just another tormented millennial, desperately trying to figure out her own shit. Take note, Hollywood execs: this is what true inclusion on screen looks like. It’s a film just because. Jessica, as she herself says, doesn’t have to put herself through any of this drama. She does it simply because she must!

Of course it’s not all smooth sailing for Jessica and Chris, but the tack their relationship takes avoids the usual rom-com tropes. Throughout, Williams showcases the full range – from goddess extrovert to insecure child of divorce to laugh-out-loud hilarious. Without doubt, she proves herself more than up to the task of being a leading lady, even though subsequent projects such as the Fantastic Beasts film franchise or the HBO romcom series Love Life haven’t really extended her that chance. But there’s good news for us fans of The Incredible Jessica James. Williams and Strouse have reportedly reunited to develop a Showtime comedy series about an aspiring science fiction writer coming of age in Brooklyn. And if this new project comes together anywhere near as seamlessly as The Incredible Jessica James – a self-proclaimed sucker for “dialog-driven dramas that explore the human condition” – then odds are good Williams and Strouse’s first film will hardly be the last of their streaming gems.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Rob Lowe & Son John Owen Lowe To Star In Netflix Comedy Series ‘Unstable’ From Victor Fresco

Click here to read the full article. Rob Lowe is regularly trolled on social media by his son John Owen Lowe and the duo are now turning this experience into a comedy series for Netflix. The streamer has ordered Unstable, which was co-created by the Lowes and Santa Clarita Diet creator Victor Fresco. Set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, the series stars John Owen Lowe as socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father, played by Rob Lowe, in order to save him from disaster. The trio will exec produce the series, which is produced by the...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
ComicBook

Grendel Creator Provides an Exciting Update on the Netflix Show's Release

An exciting update for Netflix's adaptation of the award-winning Dark Horse Comics series Grendel comes from its creator Matt Wagner. Netflix revealed it was developing a Grendel project back in September 2021, with Abubakr Ali (Katy Keene) set to star in the title role of Hunter Rose / Grendel. The series will run for eight episodes, and Supernatural's Andrew Dabb will serve as writer and showrunner. At the time a release date wasn't revealed, but Grendel creator Matt Wagner is now giving fans a firmer timeframe for when they can expect to see the vigilante debut on the streaming service.
TV SERIES
MarketWatch

Here’s everything coming to Hulu in May 2022 — and what’s leaving

Hulu has another loaded lineup in May, including a highly anticipated Sally Rooney drama, a “Letterkenny” spinoff and the Sex Pistols. Following the success of the steamy romantic drama “Normal People” in 2020, Rooney returns to Hulu with an adaptation of her first novel, “Conversations With Friends” (May 15). Alison Oliver stars as an Irish college student navigating a series of relationships that are messily entangled with her friendships. All 12 episodes of the half-hour drama will drop at once.
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

The 'bitch is back' and Jean Smart is 'doin' Ellen' in Hacks season 2 trailer

Deborah Vance may have bombed at the final show of her Palmetto Casino stand-up residency, but that's not stopping her from trying to mount a comeback. As Elton John sings in the official trailer for season 2 of HBO Max's Hacks, the "bitch is back," sending Deborah and her young writer — played by Emmy winner Jean Smart and nominee Hannah Einbinder — on the road to workshop her new set.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘To All the Boys’ Creator Jenny Han Inks Overall Deal With Amazon Studios

Jenny Han’s relationship with Amazon Studios is expanding. The author has signed an overall deal to produce both television and film content for the studio. The deal comes ahead of Han’s “The Summer I Turned Pretty” adaptation’s debut on Prime Video. The series marks her first foray into television after the success of her “To All the Boys” film trilogy at Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noël Wells
Person
Chris O'dowd
Person
Lakeith Stanfield
Person
Jon Stewart
theplaylist.net

‘Interview With The Vampire’ Official Teaser: AMC’s Horror Reboot Series Premieres This Fall

AMC made a deal to secure the rights to 18 of the Anne Rice novels in “The Vampire Chronicles” and “Lives of Mayfair Witches” series. This means there is plenty of source material for multiple horror shows if the network wants to keep them going for years to come. Many of these shows could feature Sam Reid‘s latest incarnation of the beloved vampire character, Lestat, that was previously played by Tom Cruise in the 1994 movie adaptation of “Interview With The Vampire” and Stuart Townsend in the long-forgotten “Queen of The Damned” that featured the late singer Aaliyah as an ancient vampire that is resurrected.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gems#Daily Show
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actress in a Comedy Series – Women of Color Are Thriving in Television, but Will the TV Academy Notice?

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

'Hacks' Trailer: The HBO Max Series Hits the Road in Season 2

After debuting to critical acclaim on May 13, 2021, Hacks is back with season 2. The HBO Max series starring Jean Smart is set to premiere almost exactly one year later, on May 12, 2022. Ahead of its anticipated return, the streaming platform has shared the first full trailer for the upcoming eight new episodes.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Tribeca Adds ‘Better Call Saul’ Mid-Season Premiere and More TV to 2022 Lineup

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Tribeca Festival announced its TV lineup featuring world premieres of new and returning shows, original scripted audio, and original indie episodic series. The Festival takes place from June 8-19 and will open with Jennifer Lopez documentary “Halftime.” The features program spans 10 categories and showcases 110 feature films and 16 online premieres from 151 filmmakers across 40 countries. This year’s TV lineup include nine series premieres and two first looks at returning favorites. Emmy-winning AMC series “Better Call Saul” debuts its mid-season premiere of the final season, followed by a special conversation with lead...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
Decider.com

What Time Does ‘Barry’ Season 3 Premiere on HBO and HBO Max? How To Watch

It’s been almost three years, THREE YEARS, since we’ve been gifted with an all-new episode of Barry. The Season 2 finale aired all the way back in May of 2019, so you’re certainly not alone if you need a recap. If you’re a bit fuzzy on where we left off, actual icon NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan) created this pitch-perfect four-minute Season 2 recap video. NoHo Hank: the gift that keeps on giving. I’ve seen the first four episodes of the new season, and all I’m going to say is that you are in for a treat. Barry Season 3 is heartbreaking, hilarious television...
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: HBO's We Own This City, Paramount+'s The Offer

Tonight sees the premiere of We Own This City, The Wire's David Simon and George Pelecanos' return to Baltimore. This time, the story he's telling isn't just inspired by real people in events in Charm City, it's a true one about a corrupt unit within the Baltimore Police Department. It's an excellent limited series that plays to Simon and Pelecanos' strengths as social issue dramatists. If that sounds a little too heavy for you, that's OK. Grace and Frankie's final season returns to Netflix on Friday.
BALTIMORE, MD
Deadline

‘Accused’: Jill Hennessy Joins Michael Chiklis In Premiere Episode Of Fox Crime Anthology

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jill Hennessy is set to star opposite Michael Chiklis in Fox’s straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Accused, directed by Michael Cuesta and co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused depicts how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing...
TV SERIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

251K+
Followers
66K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy