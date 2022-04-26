ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Keeping your car engine running worsens climate change

By Tim Petersen
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs summer inches closer and temperatures rise, the familiar hum of car engines may begin to permeate through Cal State Fullerton’s parking lots. As students sit in their cars, savoring the last few minutes of cooled air before their sweaty march to class, greenhouse gasses billow from their car’s tailpipe. It...

