If you have been following the NBA this year, then you know that Ben Simmons has been hated on quite a bit. Of course, this is because of the fact that he has not played a single game all season, and fans are starting to call him soft. He decided not to play a single game for the Philadelphia 76ers, and now that he is on the Brooklyn Nets, he has yet to play a single game for them either.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO