A man from the region was killed in a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer. The crash took place in Ulster County in Kingston on Route 28 around 4 p.m., Tuesday, April 26. An investigation revealed that a 2006 Subaru Legacy, driven by Ulster County resident Tramayne Holmes, age 40, of the hamlet of Milton, was traveling eastbound on Route 28 when he lost control of the vehicle and crossed over into the westbound lane, and struck a 2022 Peterbilt tractor-trailer head-on, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

KINGSTON, NY ・ 26 MINUTES AGO