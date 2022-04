We have just one NHL game Monday, a good way to catch our breath after what was a very poor showing Sunday. No hiding from that, but we move on, it's a new day!. Monday night will see the Philadelphia Flyers visit the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:00 p.m. ET. The game has no impact on the postseason race, as both teams are eliminated, but we can still find prop value.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO