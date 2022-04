With the assistance of social media, it is getting easier for us to help out law enforcement, and we are all about supporting these hard-working individuals who are protecting and serving our communities. That’s why I always like to keep an eye on the social media pages for all law enforcement in our area. While they are doing their best, they can’t be everywhere all the time. That is where we can be helpful and assist when needed. Recently the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office posted about three fugitives that are currently trying to track down and wondering if you know where they might be hiding.

HENDERSON COUNTY, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO