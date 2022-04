Prior to Saturday’s Game 3 between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics, news reports were that Ben Simmons was making his debut in Game 4. Then Game 3 happened and the Celtics took a 3-0 series lead on the Nets. On Sunday, new reports have surfaced that Simmons is no longer playing in Game 4. From one perspective, some may say what is the point. After all, no team has ever erased a 3-0 series deficit in the history of the NBA. But others have a very different take, including Hall of Fame guard Reggie Miller.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO