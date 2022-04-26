ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays host the Mariners in first of 3-game series

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Seattle Mariners (10-6, first in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (9-7, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (2-0, .54 ERA, .84 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Rays: Matt Wisler (1-0, 2.45 ERA, .96 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -110, Mariners -110; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays begin a three-game series at home against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.

Tampa Bay has a 9-7 record overall and a 6-4 record in home games. The Rays have the fourth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .318.

Seattle is 10-6 overall and 7-2 in home games. The Mariners are 9-1 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wander Franco leads the Rays with 11 extra base hits (seven doubles, a triple and three home runs). Francisco Mejia is 3-for-11 with a double, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Eugenio Suarez has six doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI for the Mariners. Ty France is 18-for-42 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .226 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Mariners: 8-2, .265 batting average, 2.32 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Jeffrey Springs: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Mazza: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Yarbrough: 10-Day IL (groin), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Paul Sewald: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sergio Romo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan White: 10-Day IL (sports hernia), Ken Giles: 10-Day IL (finger)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

stpetecatalyst.com

Rays take series from Sox following dramatic win

April 25, 2022 - Six Tampa Bay Rays pitchers combined to throw nine innings without allowing a hit to the Boston Red Sox Saturday night, with the game tied 0-0 before extra innings. Things appeared to go downhill from there, as Boston’s Bobby Dalbec opened the 10th with a triple. The extra-base hit drove in automatic runner Jackie Bradley Jr. for a 1-0 Red Sox lead. Christian Vazquez then scored Dalbec with a sacrifice fly. Down 2-0 with two outs in the bottom of the 10th, Tampa Bay’s Taylor Walls reached first following a Boston throwing error that scored automatic runner Randy Arozarena. After Walls stole second, a slumping Kevin Kiermaier took a 3-1 pitch deep to right field for his first home run of the season and a 3-2 Rays victory. After the game, Kiermaier said it was his first walk-off homer at any level of baseball. Tampa Bay then beat Boston 5-2 on Sunday to take the series against their rivals, two games to one.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Yankees start 3-game series at home against the Orioles

LINE: Yankees -256, Orioles +213; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Baltimore Orioles to start a three-game series. New York has gone 7-3 in home games and 10-6 overall. The Yankees have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .314. Baltimore is...
BALTIMORE, MD
Community Policy