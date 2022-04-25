Call for Papers: The University of Texas at Austin Announces the 2022 'Bobby R. Inman Award' for Student Scholarship on Intelligence
The Intelligence Studies Project of The University of Texas at Austin announces the 8th annual competition recognizing outstanding student research and writing on topics related to intelligence and national security. The winner of the “Inman Award” will receive a cash prize of $5,000, with two semifinalists each receiving a cash prize...www.lawfareblog.com
