Forest Grove Police Log: Man assisted by cops spat in one's face

The Forest Grove Police Department reports on calls for service from April 8-14, 2022.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

Friday, April 8

A caller reported one of their tires had been slashed overnight. Upon further inspection, it was determined the tire had failed due to age and wear, not vandalism.

A late-night caller reported a group of juveniles prowling around their property late at night. Officers arrived and found a group of neighbor kids playing a spirited game of tag. They agreed to head in for the night.

Police were called to check on a woman who was seen wandering around a local fast food parking lot acting erratically and possibly in distress. Officers found the woman noticeably under the influence but not in need of medical attention. Police assisted her in returning to her residence.

Saturday, April 9

Police were tipped off to a possible drunk driver heading toward Forest Grove from Hillsboro via rural roads. Officers located and intercepted the vehicle near Visitation and Porter roads. However, the driver attempted another mile at a snail's pace before finally stopping. The driver was ultimately arrested and lodged at the jail for DUII, reckless driving, driving while suspended, and violating his probation.

Officers responded to a location from which a 9-1-1 call had originated, during which a caller told dispatchers someone had been shot and then hung up. Upon police arrival, it was determined there was no emergency at the address or in the area. The call was eventually traced to an individual at an assisted living community with known cognitive issues. Police determined there was no threat.

A caller reported their soon-to-be ex was moving out of the house on account of alleged infidelity and that surveillance video showed the ex packing up items shared between the two of them. Police advised this is a civil matter.

Sunday, April 10

Officers received more than 30 reports of downed trees, scattered debris, and other reports of hazards on account of the snow and wind the night prior. Partnering with Forest Grove Light & Power, Public Works, and Fire & Rescue, tree limbs were relocated, roadways cleared, and other hazards mitigated. The Forest Grove Police Department thanks all who came together to get the city up and running again.

Monday, April 11

A caller reported a fight at a local park with a large group crowded around. Officers were unable to locate any alleged fighters or witnesses in the area.

Officers arrested a man after he broke out the car window of an individual with whom he had a beef. He was further found to have an outstanding warrant and lodged at the jail.

Tuesday, April 12

A bus driver reported a man on the bus was shedding his clothing and seemed to be in distress. Officers transferred the individual to a patrol car to stay warm while waiting for medics. However, his transport accommodations changed after he spat in the face of a Forest Grove police officer. After being cleared at the hospital, he was transferred to the jail.

A night shift officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Sunset Avenue, only to find the driver had an outstanding felony warrant. They were arrested and lodged at the jail.

A caller reported an adult with intellectual disabilities was outside their window and appeared confused when the caller contacted them. Police chatted with the man, who advised he was on his way to school but had gotten turned around. Officers provided instructions for how to get to school.

Wednesday, April 13

Police responded to a location where an individual reportedly injured their hand while punching through a vehicle window. On arrival, police sorted out the individual had locked themselves out of their vehicle and elected to smash out the window to gain access. He was transported to the hospital for evaluation. Officers do not recommend this method of retrieving one's keys from locked vehicles.

Officers arrested a man with numerous outstanding warrants after he was seen walking around the Mountain View Lane area.

A caller reported a lamb was in a kennel outside of a neighborhood residence. The owners advised police the little guy was recovering from injuries before being relocated to a farm in Gaston.

Thursday, April 14

Police received a report that a student was distributing marijuana edibles around school. In total, eight students partook. Police are working with the school to investigate.

An officer located a vehicle that had been reported stolen driving along Pacific Avenue. During the traffic stop, officers found the driver had unknowingly purchased the vehicle after it had changed hands separate times. The driver was cleared; police are investigating.

A member of the crew filming a television show in Forest Grove reported someone had driven past the filming location multiple times, showering the crew with colorful and rather unkind language. Officers were unable to locate anyone in the area but advised the crew to call back if it happened again.

