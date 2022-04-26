5 on the Flat-Top: Concord Grill

The Our State Great Debate: Smashburger or thick burger?. A hand-lettered sign next to the sliding takeout window at Concord Grill offers fair warning: “We cook to order here. So if you CAN NOT wait PATIENTLY do not place one. Thank you. Have a good day.”. There’s no...
Cary, N.C. — Sweet oatmeal waffles, perfectly cooked collared greens and crispy chicken breast. That’s what you can find at Dame’s Chicken and Waffles in Cary. Right now, they’re supporting Black Restaurant Week. The event, which aims to support black owned businesses in the community started...
A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
ALDI is known as a grocery store with great deals and low prices, and opting for some of the chain's products could make a big difference in helping out your wallet. Shoppers are saying that Aldi's in-house coffee brand is just as good as a morning cup of Starbucks - for only two dollars.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Nearly 260 people were charged with alcohol, drug, firearm, driving and gambling offenses Friday night in a statewide operation, according to North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement officials. ALE said local, state and federal agencies all assisted in the operation, which resulted in 259 arrests. “Alcohol use is a factor in many […]
Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 30 this year, and some people may already be planning their Memorial Day activities for the holiday weekend. A popular tradition for the long weekend, which many consider the unofficial start to summer, is throwing some scrumptious steaks, burgers, and hot dogs on the grill for a delicious barbecue. Let’s be real, though. There’s a ton of prep and cleanup that comes with grilling, and some people may be over it before they even light the grill. If you’re in that boat, don’t worry—you can make things easier by checking out one of these restaurants open on Memorial Day.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro parents are concerned about an after-school Satan club encouraging students at one school to join. Organizers say it’s not about worshipping Satan. They say a 2001 Supreme Court decision made it a matter of free speech. The flier is decorated with a cartoon devil with an eye-catching statement: “Hey kids, […]
While ghost kitchens were not invented during the pandemic, the digital ordering boom of 2020 supercharged the model, leading to the creation of new virtual brands and the expansion of existing chains. The delivery-only model fit seamlessly into consumers’ stay-at-home lifestyles, with the dramatic downtick in indoor dining making even...
Sugar Magnolia owner, Caroline Joyner, and her team have brought their deliciousness to the Market District with the opening this week of the Sugar Magnolia Coffeehouse. This is the not a copy of the original location downtown, but instead a new take on the coffeehouse concept. One big addition is a drive thru window.
This list is based on prior customer reviews. You are in luck if you are in Hampton and don’t know where to grab American cuisines. Today’s post will present the 5 most loved American restaurants in the city known for their great dishes and services. Let’s get started.
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Cary restaurant thankful for Black Restaurant Week exposure. Michael Newell is the owner at Dame's Chicken and Waffles in Cary. He said he couldn't be...
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Crowds big enough to fill the Greensboro Coliseum filled Elm, Greene and Market Streets for the Greensboro food truck festival on April 24. 58 trucks participated. The organizer estimates around 25,000 people attended the event. It was going on while Hamilton played at the Tanger Center and fans attended the Greensboro […]
This list is based on prior customer reviews. Eating fried chicken as a comfort food has become a tradition in most states of the USA so as in North Carolina. So, we will see which are the most popular fried chicken restaurants in Charlotte, North Carolina:
MaryBill's Café in Fayetteville was forced to close during the pandemic because of staffing shortages. But a worker took a leap of faith and bought the business for herself, keeping the family-like eatery open.
It isn't the BEST thought-out layout when it comes to all of the Starbucks locations throughout West Texas-but the Starbucks at Loop 250 and Midland Drive, located right down the way from The AT & T store, Jersey Mike's, Buttermilk Sky Pies, and the Sleep Number stores.... has a driveway that connects a small pathway for vehicles to get to that row of stores, but at the same time, it also leads to the Starbucks Drive-Thru. And at busy times of the day (usually mornings from about 6 am till 9 am, around lunchtime, and then again in the afternoons from 4 pm till 6 pm-the lines not only block the entryway to those stores but the cars and the line also spill out onto the frontage rd for Loop 250, blocking the right lane.
Enjoying a coffee or tea is a daily ritual for many and there’s a good chance they’re getting their fill at Starbucks. With so many cups being poured every day, it also means there’s an unfortunate by-product — lots and lots of empty white cups. To...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Inbound Glenwood Avenue/U.S. 70 was closed for more than an hour late Sunday evening as about 30 firefighters battled a house fire just north of Five Points, according to Raleigh fire officials. The fire was reported just before 5:25 p.m. at a home at 1817...
Comments / 0