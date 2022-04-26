5 on the Flat-Top: Concord Grill

It isn't the BEST thought-out layout when it comes to all of the Starbucks locations throughout West Texas-but the Starbucks at Loop 250 and Midland Drive, located right down the way from The AT & T store, Jersey Mike's, Buttermilk Sky Pies, and the Sleep Number stores.... has a driveway that connects a small pathway for vehicles to get to that row of stores, but at the same time, it also leads to the Starbucks Drive-Thru. And at busy times of the day (usually mornings from about 6 am till 9 am, around lunchtime, and then again in the afternoons from 4 pm till 6 pm-the lines not only block the entryway to those stores but the cars and the line also spill out onto the frontage rd for Loop 250, blocking the right lane.

6 DAYS AGO