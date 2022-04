With only five ingredients and a small amount of effort, these Strawberry Cookie Cups are a fun and easy handheld dessert!. These Strawberry Cookie Cups are so SIMPLE and require very few ingredients and minimal time to make. Who doesn't love fun new cookies to make that are easy and taste amazing? These are definitely not lacking in flavor! These Cookie Cups are a favorite among friends and family and a great recipe to bring to any gathering for a great grab-and-go treat. If you are like me and love desserts that can whip up quick but still look impressive, then you absolutely must make this Strawberry Cookie Cup recipe.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO