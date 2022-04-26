ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crook County, OR

Crook County track and field: Cowgirls take first on Senior Night

By Lon Austin
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dDSvH_0fKHfRVB00 On Senior Night in Prineville, the Cowgirls celebrated a first-place finish - but the Cowboys had their party spoiled.

It was Senior Night for the Crook County High School track & field team last week, as the Cowboys and Cowgirls hosted a five-team meet with Redmond, Sisters, Mitchell/Spray and Culver on Wednesday, April 20, in Prineville.

The Cowboys finished second to Redmond, while the Cowgirls easily won the girls portion of the meet.

Team scoring in the girls meet was led by Crook County (234), with Redmond (146), Sisters (138), Mitchell/Spray (45) and Culver (13) rounding out the leaderboard. In the boys meet, Redmond totaled 174 points, followed by Crook County (158), Sisters (112), Culver (84) and Mitchell/Spray (75).

For the Cowgirls, Josie Kasberger was a double winner, taking first in the shot put with a heave of 33-09.5 and in the javelin with a toss of 108-07. Kasberger was also second in the discus with a throw of 94-03. Fellow senior Grace Brooks won the discus with a throw of 106-10 and was second in the shot put with a toss of 33-09.

On the track, Alexys Schneider took first in the 100 with a time of 13.51 seconds, while Natalia Crass won the 200 with a time of 27.48 and Sofia Langley won the 400 with a time of 67.97.

Crook County also won both girls relays as Quinn, Crass, Elise Rice and Cylie Hartzell won the 4x100 with a time of 53.37. In the 4x400 relay, the foursome of Chalis Bueckert, Crass, Rice and Quinn won with a time of 4:24.40.

The Cowboys had four individual winners in the meet. Julian Lopez won the 400 with a time of 55.68, Gavin Humphreys won the 1,500 in 4:34.03 and Kyree Willis took first in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles with a time of 45.41. The final Cowboy winner was Ayden Hall, who took first in the discus with a throw of 132-01. The Cowboys also won the 4x400 relay as Hayden Shaw, Cooper Nelson, Adam Radabaugh and Cainen Smith won with a time of 3:46.31.

In addition to winning the 400, Lopez was second in the 200 with a time of 24.46, while Smith and Nelson were fifth and sixth in the 100 with times of 12.21 and 12.34, respectively. Taylor Harper finished fourth in the 800 with a time of 2:26.49, while Jacob McKinnon was third in the 1,500 with a finish of 4:52.39. Radabaugh was fourth in the same event with a time of 4:56.62.

Elijah Oelkers logged a time of 47.63 to take third place in the 300 hurdles, while the Cowboy 4x100 relay team of Isiah Walker, Chance John, Reme Stuart and Caden Marshall finished third with a time of 52.94.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oz0Oa_0fKHfRVB00 In the field events, Michael Estes finished fifth in the shot put with a throw of 36-10, while Zachary Levesque was third in the discus with a throw of 107-02 and Elias Powlison was sixth in the event with a toss of 104-11. Hall finished third in the javelin with a throw of 123-01, while Levi Gruber was sixth at 102-01. In the pole vault, Aidan Bonner took third with a clearance of 9-00 while Nathen DelaPena was fourth with the same height. Aaron Fehrenbacher finished third in the long jump with a leap of 16-09.25, while Oelkers was fourth with a 16-07.5. Elsewhere, Willis was third in the triple jump with a leap of 37-11.75.

In the girls meet, Kyrie Merwin was fifth in the 100 with a time of 14.36, while Schneider and Quinn took third and fourth, respectively, in the 200 with times of 28.21 and 28.83. Hartzell finished second in the 400 with a time of 1:10.97, while McCall Woodward finished second in the 1,500 with a time of 6:02.06, and Bueckert was third in the event with a time of 6:08.22. Eliot Moore finished third in the 100 hurdles with a time of 19.34, while Pati Carne was sixth in the event with a time of 20.47. In the 300 hurdles, Rice finished in 50.34 to place second, while Moore was fifth with a time of 58.58.

In the field events, Lauren Papke was third in both the shot put and discus with throws of 29-03 and 84-05, respectively. Joann McKinnon finished third in the javelin with a throw of 83-00, while Papke took fourth with a toss of 81-04. In the jumping events, Moore and Merwin finished third and fourth in the high jump with leaps of 4-02 and 4-00, respectively, and Ivakai Heiges took second in the pole vault at 7-06 while McKinnon was fifth at 6-06. Quinn finished second in the long jump with a leap of 14-06, and Hartzell took fifth with a jump of 13-05.25. In the triple jump, Rice finished second (30-05.5), Langley finished third (30-05) and Jaidyn Hammack took fifth (26-04.75).

Mitchell/Spray had two individual winners in the boys meet. Tanner Mertens took first in the 3,000 with a time of 11:36.19, while Nate Clark was first in the triple jump with a leap of 39-04.75.

Other Mitchell/Spray placers in running events in the boys meet include: Alejandro Cayetano Bris, sixth in the 800 at 2:36.27; Linus Pullen, fourth in the 110 hurdles at 20.05; and Jose Mathes Simon, sixth in the 110 hurdles with a time of 21.34. The Mitchell/Spray 4x100 relay team of Clark, Simon, Pullen and Logan Sweeney finished second with a time of 52.01.

In the field events, Sweeney took third in the shot put with a heave of 37-11.5, while Tom Chase was sixth with a throw of 35-11. Chase finished second in the discus with a throw of 115-09, while Clark was fifth with a toss of 105-03 and Nils Lahme was fourth in the javelin with a throw of 122-05.

For the Mitchell/Spray girls, Catalina Bratan finished sixth in the 100 with a time of 14.57, while Morgan Cole Hand was fourth in both the 100 hurdles (19.42) and fourth in the 300 hurdles (55.89). The Mitchell/Spray 4x100 relay team of Hand, Bratan, Anna Billottet and Txell Parra Argila took fifth with a time of 1:01.14. In the field events, Jozee Jacobs finished second in the javelin with a throw of 83-04, fourth in the discus with a 66-08 and fifth in the shot put with a 28-03. In addition to placing in both hurdle events, Hand was also fourth in the triple jump with a leap of 28-11.75.

The Crook County track team renews an old rivalry on Wednesday when the squad travels to Madras for a meet with the White Buffalos. Field events are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. with running events to follow starting at 5 p.m.

Mitchell/Spray also competed on Saturday, April 22, at the Cove invitational, placing 16th out of 19 teams on the boys' side and 17th out of 19 in the girls meet. The team is back on the track on Friday, April 29, at the Outback Invitational, which will be held at North Lake High School.

Crook County Invitational

at Ward Rhoden Stadium

Girls team scores â€“ 1. Crook County (CC), 234. 2. Redmond (R), 146. 3. Sisters (S), 138. 4. Mitchell/Spray (M/S), 45. 5. Culver (C), 13.

Boys team scores â€“ 1. Redmond, 174. 2. Crook County, 158. 3. Sisters, 112. 4. Culver, 84. 5. Mitchell/Spray, 75.

JV girls team scores â€“ 1. Crook County, 99. 2. Mitchell/Spray, 27. 3. Sisters, 10. 4. Culver, 9.

JV boys team scores â€“ 1. Crook County, 90. 2. Mitchell/Spray, 53. 3. Culver, 33. 4. Sisters, 24.

Girls individual results (top three plus all Crook County and Mitchell/Spray finishers)

100 â€“ 1. Alexys Schneider, CC, 13.51. 2. Annika Morrow, R, 13.52. 3. Danella Charles, R, 14.21. 5. Kylie Merwin, CC, 14.36. 6. Catalina Bratan, M/S, 14.57.

200 â€“ 1. Natalia Crass, CC, 27.48. 2. Nevaeh McAfee, S, 27.86. 3. Alexys Schneider, CC, 28.21. 4. Tienna Quinn, CC, 28.83. 6. Cylie Hartzell, CC, 30.78. 7. Ivakai Heiges, CC, 31.74.

400 â€“ 1. Sofia Langley, CC, 67.97. 2. Cylie Hartzell, CC, 70.91. 3. Annie Cohen, S, 71.96.

800 â€“ 1. Ella Bartlett, S, 2:45.99. 2. Karlee Vessey, R, 3:16.23.

1,500 â€“ 1. Ella Bartlett, S, 5:35.68. 2. McCall Woodward, CC, 6:02.06. 3. Chalis Bueckert, CC, 6:-08.22.

3,000 â€“ 1. Sasha Stolasz, S, 12:21.95. 2. Jade Ewert, R, 13:51.76. 3. Haley Matus, R, 13:51.91.

100 high hurdles â€“ 1. Jillian Bremont, R, 16.65. 2. Lilly Sundstrom, S, 19.12. 3. Eliot Moore, CC, 19.34. 4. Morgan Cole Hand, M/S, 19.42. 6. Pati Carne, CC, 20.47. 7. Hanna Becker, CC, 23.09.

300 hurdles â€“ 1. Jillian Bremont, R, 49.45. 2. Elise Rice, CC, 50.34. 3. Lilly Sundstrom, S, 52.62. 4. Morgan Cole Hand, M/S, 55.89. 5. Eliot Moore, CC, 58.58. 7. Hanna Becker, CC, 64.24. JV â€“ 1. Pati Carne, 53.41. 2. Ria Guana Crismon, CC, 66.94.

4x100 relay â€“ 1. Tienna Quinn, Natalia Crass, Elise Rice, Cylie Hartzell, CC, 53.37. 2. Redmond, 53.85. 3. Sisters, 54.77. 4. Hanna Becker, Kylie Merwin, Hattie Penhollow, Joann McKinnon, CC, 59.26. 5. Morgan Cole Hand, Catalina Bratan, Anna Billottet, Txell Parra Argila, M/S, 61.14.

4x400 relay â€“ 1. Chalis Bueckert, Natalia Crass, Elise Rice, Tienna Quinn, CC, 4:24.40. 2. Sisters, 4:45.28. 3. Kylie Merwin, McCall Woodward, Pati Carne, Allana Brasher, CC, 4:50.

Shot put â€“ 1. Josie Kasberger, CC, 33-09.5. 2. Grace Brooks, CC, 33-09. 3. Peyton Stewart, R, 31-02. 4. Lauren Papke, CC, 29-03. 5. Jozee Jacobs, M/S, 28-03. 9. Lily Newton, M/S, 20-05. JV â€“ 1. Lakyra Walker, CC, 27-01. 2. Avery Chamness, CC, 26-01. 3. Lucy Brooks, CC, 25-04. 4. Sammy Miller, CC, 23-04. 5. Rilee Dennis, CC, 19-04. 6. Isabelle Schmidt, CC, 18-08.

Discus â€“ 1. Grace Brooks, CC, 106-00. 2. Josie Kasberger, 94-03. 3. Lauren Papke, CC, 84-05. 4. Jozee Jacobs, M/S, 66-08. 9. Lily Newton, M/S, 48-00. JV â€“ 1. Lakyra Walker, CC, 84-04. 2. Lucy Brooks, CC, 70-00. 3. Avery Chamness, CC, 62-02. 4. Sammy Miller, CC, 57-06. 5. Rilee Dennis, CC, 56-03. 6. Txell Parra Argila, M/S, 37-06.

Javelin â€“ 1. Josie Kasberger, CC, 108-07. 2. Jozee Jacobs, M/S, 83-04. 3. Joann McKinnon, CC, 83-00. 4. Lauren Papke, CC, 81-04. 12. Lily Newton, CC, 42-09. JV â€“ 1. Sammy Miller, CC, 74-02. 2. Isabelle Schmidt, CC, 69-04. 3. Thitiya Pitisuksombat, M/S, 68-00. 4. Lakyra Walker, CC, 62-10. 5. Lucy Brooks, CC, 60-10. 6. Ria Guana Crismon, CC, 60-09. 7. Rilee Dennis, CC, 42-10.

High jump â€“ 1. Jayden Gustaveson, R, 5-00. 2. Gracie Vohs, S, 4-10. 3. Eliot Moore, CC, 4-02. 4. Kylie Merwin, CC, 4-00. JV â€“ 1. Anna Billottet, M/S, 3-10.

Pole vault â€“ 1. Gracie Vohs, S, 8-06. 2. Ivakai Heiges, CC, 7-06. 3. Arianna Charles, R, 7-00. 6. Joann McKinnon, CC, 6-06. 7. Hanna Becker, CC, 6-00.

Long jump â€“ 1. Lilly Sundstrom, S, 14-10.25. 2. Tienna Quinn, CC, 14-06. 3. Nevaeh McAfee, S, 14-04. 4. Catalina Bratan, M/S, 13-07.25. 5. Cylie Hartzell, CC, 13-05.25. JV â€“ 1. Eliot Moore, CC, 13-04.50. 2. Jaidyn Hammack, CC, 11-10.5. 3. Anna Billottet, M/S, 11-07.75.

Triple jump â€“ 1. Jayden Gustaveson, R, 31-10.75. 2. Elise Rice, CC, 30-05.5. 3. Sofia Langley, CC, 30-05. 4. Morgan Cole Hand, M/S, 28-11.75. 5. Jaidyn Hammack, CC, 26-04.75.

Boys individual results (top three plus all Crook County and Mitchell/Spray finishers)

100 â€“ 1. Nathan Wachs, R, 11.55. 2. Dustin Noy, C, 12.02. 3. Caleb Dickerson, R, 12.14. 5. Cainen Smith, CC, 12.21. 6. Cooper Nelson, CC, 12.34. 8. Nate clark, M/S, 12.63. 13. Logan Sweeney, M/S, 13.03. 14. Elijah Oelkers, CC, 13.04. 16. Caden Marshall, CC, 13.13. 17. Chance John, CC, 13.17. 20. Isiah Walker, CC, 13.71. 22. Westly Hupp, CC, 14.03. 23. Jaxson Guana, CC, 14.12.

200 â€“ 1. Nathan Wachs, R, 23.56. 2. Julian Lopez, Cc, 24.46. 3. Dustin Noy, C, 26.53. 7. Chance John, CC, 27.31. 9. Caden Marshall, CC, 27.75. 11. Reme Stuart, CC, 28.43. 13. Aidan Bonner, CC, 28.61. 14. Nathen DelaPena, CC, 28.68. 16. Isiah Walker, CC, 29.20.

400 â€“ 1. Julian Lopez, CC, 55.68. 2. John Berg, S, 57.37. 3. Jordan Mather, R, 57.91. 8. Reme Stuart, CC, 65.56. 10. Bryan Estes, CC, 70.04.

800 â€“ 1. Kaleb Briggs, S, 2:14.61. 2. Hudson Burgi, C, 2:23.07. 3. Erik Ryan, S, 2:24.52. 4. Taylor Harper, CC, 2:26.49. 6. Alejandro Cayetano Bris, M/S, 2:36.27.

1,500 â€“ 1. Gavin Humphreys, CC, 4:34.03. 2. Kaleb Briggs, S, 4:43.39. 3. Jacob McKinnon, CC, 4:52.04. 4. Adam Radabaugh, CC, 4:56.62. 8. Tanner Mertens, M/S, 5:24.38. 10. Daniel Olson, CC, 5:34.73. 11. Anes Omar, M/S, 5:49.36. 13. Cade Grogan, CC, 6:22.19. 14. Josh Belz, CC, 6:31.50. 15. Ben McWilliams, CC, 7:00.23.

3,000 â€“ 1. Tanner Mertens, M/S, 11:36.19. 2. Bjorn Johnson, R, 11:52.52.

110 hurdles â€“ 1. Logan Robertson, R, 17.23. 2. Taine Martin, S, 18.92. 3. Aiden Olmos, R, 19.07. 4. Linus Pullen, M/S, 20.05. 6. Jose Mathes Simon, M/S, 21.34.

300 hurdles â€“ 1. Kyree Willis, CC, 45.41. 2. Carson Brown, S, 47.35. 3. Elijah Oelkers, CC, 47.88. 7. Jose Mathes Simon, M/S, 53.13.

4x100 relay â€“ 1. Redmond, 47.74. 2. Nate Clark, Jose Mathes Simon, Linus Pullen, Logan Sweeney, M/S, 52.01. 3. Isiah Walker, Chance John, Reme Stuart, Caden Marshall, CC, 52.94.

4x400 â€“ 1. Hayden Shaw, Cooper Nelson, Adam Radabaugh, Cainen Smith, CC, 3:46.31. 2. Redmond, 3:54.82. 3. Sisters, 3:59.01. 4. Linus Pullen, Nils Lahme, Alejandro Cayetano Bris, Tanner Mertens, M/S, 4:08.60.

Shot put â€“ 1. Peter Miranda, C, 42-10.5. 2. Ayden Hall, CC, 42-06.5. 3. Logan Sweeney, M/S, 37-11.5. 5. Michael Estes, CC, 36-10. 6. Tom Chase, M/S, 35-11. 9. 10. Justin Spitzer, M/S, 31-08. JV â€“ 1. Mauricio Ambriz, CC, 35-04.5. 2. Elias Powlison, CC, 30-11. 3. Jeffrey Schuler, CC, 29-01. 4. Levi Gruber, CC, 28-06. 5. Brenton Voss, CC, 28-06. 6. Keegan Lambries, M/S, 27-06. 9. Ben Chase, M/S, 25-11. 10. Tristan Davis, CC, 24-11. 12. Zachary Barrett, CC, 24-05. 13. Ben McWilliams, CC, 24-04.

Discus â€“ 1. Ayden Hall, CC, 132-11. 2. Tom Chase, M/S, 115-09. 2. Zachary Levesque, CC, 107-02. 5. Nate Clark, M/S, 105-03. 6. Elias Powlison, CC, 1-4-11. 10. Nils Lahme, M/S, 89-06. 20. Cade Grogan, CC, 47-08. JV â€“ 1. Fynn Daude, M/S, 102-00. 2. Robert Smith, M/S, 97-05. 3. Alejandro Cayentano Bris, M/S, 85-00. 4. Justin Spitzer, M/S, 79-10. 5. Michael Estes, CC, 79-05. 7. Brenton Voss, CC, 76-05. 8. Mauricio Ambriz, CC, 76-04. 9. Jeffery Schuler, CC, 73-04. 11. Tristan Davis, CC, 72-02. 12. Zachary Barrett, CC, 70-08. 13. Ben Chase, M/S, 70-04.

Javelin â€“ 1. Dakota Wedding, R, 156-11. 2. Uriel Mejia, C, 129-01. 3. Ayden Hall, CC, 123—1. 4. Nils Lahme, M/S, 122-05. 6. Levi Gruber, CC, 102-01. 9. Fynn Daude, M/S, 83-03. 10. Michael Estes, CC, 79-07. JV â€“ 1. Elias Powlison, CC, 93-04. 2. Alejandro Cayetano Bris, M/S, 86-11. 3. Jeffrey Schuler, CC, 83-05. 4. Westly Hupp, CC, 75-06. 5. Maurico Ambriz, CC, 71-10. 6. Tristan Davis, CC, 65-03. 8. Zachary Barrett, CC, 57-11.

High jump â€“ 1. Nathan Wachs, R, 6-03. 2. Taine Martin, S, 5-06. 3. Spencer Tisdel, S, 5-00. JV â€“ 1. Nathen DelaPena, CC, 5-02.

Pole vault â€“ 1. Taine Martin, S, 11-06. 2. Tyas Selby, R, 10-06. 3. Aidan Bonner, CC, 9-00. 4. Nathen DelaPena, CC, 9-00. JV â€“ 1. Caden Marshall, CC, 8-00.

Long jump â€“ 1. Hudson Burgi, C, 17-06.75. 2. Caleb Dickerson, R, 17-00.25. 3. Aaron Fehrenbacher, CC, 16-09.25. 4. Elijah Oelkers, CC, 16-07. JV â€“ 5. Anes Omar, M/S, 13-04.75.

Triple jump â€“ 1. Nate Clark, M/S, 39-04.75. 2. Caleb Dickerson, R, 38-00. 3. Kyree Willis, CC, 37-11.75. 8. Cooper Nelson, CC, 30-05.

