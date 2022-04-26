ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crook County, OR

Crook County baseball snaps skid in Redmond before falling to HRV

By Lon Austin
Central Oregonian
Central Oregonian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rSZ3Y_0fKHfPjj00 The Cowboys ended a seven-game losing streak by beating Redmond, but the good times came to an abrupt stop in Hood River.

The Crook County High School baseball team broke a seven-game losing streak on Tuesday, April 19, when they edged Redmond 3-2 on the road.

The Cowboys were on the road again on Friday, April 22, against Hood River Valley. This time, things did not work out so well, as Crook County lost 10-0 and 13-10 to the Eagles.

Tuesday was a pitchers' battle against the Panthers, as Austin Vaughan and Tyson Martinez combined to limit Redmond to just seven hits in the game. Meanwhile, Redmond pitchers Brenden Eberle, Aiden Gebhart and Ryker Altizer limited the Cowboys to just four hits.

Both teams scored runs in the second inning, before Crook County took the lead for good with a pair of runs in the fourth. Redmond scored their second run in the sixth inning, closing to within a single run. Then came the play of the day.

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning and a runner on second base, the Redmond batter lined a single to left field. Crook County left fielder Mitch Warren cleanly fielded the ball and delivered a strike all the way to Vaughan behind home plate. Vaughan tagged the Redmond runner out, ending the game and preserving the Crook County victory.

Tyis Yustat, Dustin Wilson, Logan Faust and Warren had the four Crook County hits, while Warren and Ben Allen had the two Crook County RBIs.

Friday's double-header in Hood River was a different story entirely.

Faust and Wilson struggled on the mound in Game 1, giving up 10 combined runs on 13 hits. Hood River Valley won in five innings due to the 10-run rule. Meanwhile, Eagle pitcher Jake Von Lubken allowed just three hits to earn the shutout victory. Yustat, Wilson and Martinez collected those hits for Crook County.

Game 2 of the double-header turned into a wild game.

Crook County pounded 11 hits in the second game, while four Cowboy pitchers — Warren, Yustat, Hayden Forman and Carson Knudtson — combined to limit the Eagles to just eight hits of their own.

However, after playing error-free ball in Game 1, the Cowboys committed seven errors in the contest.

Crook County scored three runs in the first inning, but the Eagles answered with five in the bottom half of the frame. The Cowboys added a single run in each of the second and third innings to tie the game, but Hood River Valley added five more to its tally in the fourth and tacked on two more in the fifth. The Cowboys battled back to score three times in the sixth, making the score 12-8. Hood River Valley added an insurance run in the sixth inning before the Cowboys scored two final runs in the seventh. However, it was too little, too late for Crook County as they fell 13-10.

Yustat, Wilson, Allen and Forman each had two hits in the game, while Vaughan, Faust and Wilson each had a pair of RBIs.

Crook County is now 1-4 in Intermountain Conference play and 4-12 overall. Redmond, meanwhile, sits at 2-2 in league play and 8-6 overall, while Hood River Valley currently leads the IMC with a 5-0 league record and a 10-4 overall mark.

The Cowboys host Hood River Valley at 4:30 p.m. today, April 26. Crook County is at home again on Friday, April 29, as they host the Ridgeview Ravens (2-3, 9-5) in a league double-header. Game one is set to begin at 3 p.m. in Prineville.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Central Oregonian

Crook County softball extends win streak to seven behind hot bats

The Cowgirls won three times last week to remain undefeated in league play and extend their win streak to seven games. The Crook County High School softball team is on a roll. After starting the season with a 3-4 record, the team has won seven games in a row. The Cowgirls earned three of those wins this past week, dispatching Redmond 16-1 on Tuesday, April 19, before taking both ends of a double-header from Hood River Valley on Friday, April 22. Crook County won its games over the Eagles by scores of 3-0 and 10-0. During Tuesday's contest with Redmond,...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

Crook County boys golf takes first place among IMC teams at home

The Cowboys were in action twice last week, earning first place among IMC competition at Meadow Lakes in Prineville. The Crook County High School boys golf team competed in a pair of matches this past week. On Monday, April 18, the Cowboys hosted a tournament at Meadow Lakes Golf Course. Then on Wednesday, April 20, the team competed at Pronghorn Golf Course in Bend. Monday's match at Meadow Lakes was two tournaments in one. The event included an Intermountain Conference event, which was won by the Cowboys, and an open tournament, which was won by Summit. Summit swept the first...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

Crook County track and field: Cowgirls take first on Senior Night

On Senior Night in Prineville, the Cowgirls celebrated a first-place finish - but the Cowboys had their party spoiled. It was Senior Night for the Crook County High School track & field team last week, as the Cowboys and Cowgirls hosted a five-team meet with Redmond, Sisters, Mitchell/Spray and Culver on Wednesday, April 20, in Prineville. The Cowboys finished second to Redmond, while the Cowgirls easily won the girls portion of the meet. Team scoring in the girls meet was led by Crook County (234), with Redmond (146), Sisters (138), Mitchell/Spray (45) and Culver (13) rounding out the leaderboard. In...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

Crook County girls tennis team drops two matches to IMC opponents

The wins were hard to come by for Crook County girls tennis last week, as the Cowgirls fell to both Redmond and Pendleton. The Crook County High School girls tennis team dropped a pair of home matches to Redmond and Pendleton this past week, falling 7-1 to the Panthers and 6-2 to the Buckaroos. On Monday, April 18, Crook County's number one singles player, Meredith Cooper picked up the lone Cowgirl win, dropping Redmond's Naya Lewis 6-3, 6-4. The remainder of the match was all Redmond. In the remaining singles matches, Makenna Crain whipped Cecily Cooper 6-1, 6-0, Ava Wolfe...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hood River, OR
Sports
Redmond, OR
Sports
Crook County, OR
Education
Local
Oregon Sports
Redmond, OR
Education
City
Redmond, OR
Hood River, OR
Education
Local
Oregon Education
City
Hood River, OR
City
Prineville, OR
Crook County, OR
Sports
County
Crook County, OR
KHQ Right Now

Prep roundup: Lucio Reynolds big day leads Gonzaga Prep baseball; Sierra Wyatt slam paces Mead softball

Roundup of Tuesday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Gonzaga Prep 19, North Central 2: Lucio Reynolds went 5 for 5 with a home run, double and five RBIs and the visiting Bullpups (12-6, 10-5) beat the Wolf Pack (1-15, 1-14) in five innings in a GSL 4A/3A game. Turk Riggan went 3 for 4 and doubled twice with two RBIs for G-Prep. Kian Carruthers went 2 for 3 with a run for NC.
SPOKANE, WA
East Oregonian

Local roundup: Pendleton girls fourth at IMC golf tournament

THE DALLES — Allison Galloway shot a 104 to lead Pendleton at the Intermountain Conference tournament on Monday, April 25, at The Dalles Country Club. The Bucks finished fourth among the six teams with a 461. Crook County won the team title with a 434, with Redmond second at 447.
PENDLETON, OR
Chronicle

Riverhawks Swept by Ducks

Toledo Pitching — Sorenson 4.2 IP, 8 hits, 10 ER, 6 BB; Gilreath 0.0 IP, 1 hit, 1 ER; Highlights — N/A Toutle Lake Pitching — J. Cox 5 IP, 0 hits, 0 ER, 12 K; Highlights — C. Cox 2-3, 3 runs, 4 RBIs, grand slam;
TOLEDO, WA
East Oregonian

Local roundup: Dawgs knock off top-ranked Blue Devils in MCC softball

HERMISTON — Eliza Rodriguez drove in the winning run in the bottom of the fifth inning as No. 9 Hermiston handed top-ranked Walla Walla a 5-4 Mid-Columbia Conference loss on Tuesday, April 26. “It was exciting,” Hermiston coach Amy Stone said. “Before we went into the game, my assistant...
HERMISTON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#Cowboys#Highschoolsports#Hrv#Eagles#Panthers
Central Oregonian

Crook County Cowgirls golfers place second at the first Intermountain Conference girls golf tournament

The CCHS girls golf team finished a close second place to Redmond last week at the tournamentThe Crook County High School girls golf team finished a close second place to Redmond in the first Intermountain Conference girls golf tournament of the season last week. Redmond posted a score of 430 at the event, which the Panthers hosted at the Eagle Crest Ridge Course in Redmond, while the Cowgirls finished with a 436 total. Rounding out the scoring were Ridgeview (445), Hood River Valley (486), and Pendleton (492). The Dalles and La Pine also played, but did not field complete teams....
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Lebanon-Express

Prep roundup: West, Bulldogs down Central

Kenzie West pitched a complete game, allowing two hits while striking out three in West Albany’s 4-2 Mid-Willamette Conference softball win Monday at Central in Independence. Serena Hattori, Kendra Kosmicki and Kylie Carapinha all had one hit for the Bulldogs. Carapinha had three RBIs. Central pitcher Lily McCormick had...
CORVALLIS, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
East Oregonian

Track and field: Hermiston's Young wins shot put at Oregon Relays

EUGENE — Throwers know when they unleash a monster throw. Hermiston’s Bailey Young knew when the shot put hit the 14-meter line Saturday, April 23, at the Oregon Relays at Hayward Field that she had broken the school record. Young opened the competition with a throw of 44-1...
HERMISTON, OR
Baker City Herald

Baker tennis teams dominate La Grande

Baker’s tennis teams had overwhelming success in singles and doubles against La Grande on Monday, April 25, at the Ash Grove courts in Baker City. Baker lost only one match against the Tigers. In boys singles, Baker’s Danny Cunningham and Caleb Hills both won in straight sets without dropping...
LA GRANDE, OR
Central Oregonian

Central Oregonian

Prineville, OR
48
Followers
959
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Central Oregonian serves Crook County. It is a member publication of Pamplin Media Group and is published weekly.

 http://www.centraloregonian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy