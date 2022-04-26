Crook County baseball snaps skid in Redmond before falling to HRV

The Cowboys ended a seven-game losing streak by beating Redmond, but the good times came to an abrupt stop in Hood River.

The Crook County High School baseball team broke a seven-game losing streak on Tuesday, April 19, when they edged Redmond 3-2 on the road.

The Cowboys were on the road again on Friday, April 22, against Hood River Valley. This time, things did not work out so well, as Crook County lost 10-0 and 13-10 to the Eagles.

Tuesday was a pitchers' battle against the Panthers, as Austin Vaughan and Tyson Martinez combined to limit Redmond to just seven hits in the game. Meanwhile, Redmond pitchers Brenden Eberle, Aiden Gebhart and Ryker Altizer limited the Cowboys to just four hits.

Both teams scored runs in the second inning, before Crook County took the lead for good with a pair of runs in the fourth. Redmond scored their second run in the sixth inning, closing to within a single run. Then came the play of the day.

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning and a runner on second base, the Redmond batter lined a single to left field. Crook County left fielder Mitch Warren cleanly fielded the ball and delivered a strike all the way to Vaughan behind home plate. Vaughan tagged the Redmond runner out, ending the game and preserving the Crook County victory.

Tyis Yustat, Dustin Wilson, Logan Faust and Warren had the four Crook County hits, while Warren and Ben Allen had the two Crook County RBIs.

Friday's double-header in Hood River was a different story entirely.

Faust and Wilson struggled on the mound in Game 1, giving up 10 combined runs on 13 hits. Hood River Valley won in five innings due to the 10-run rule. Meanwhile, Eagle pitcher Jake Von Lubken allowed just three hits to earn the shutout victory. Yustat, Wilson and Martinez collected those hits for Crook County.

Game 2 of the double-header turned into a wild game.

Crook County pounded 11 hits in the second game, while four Cowboy pitchers — Warren, Yustat, Hayden Forman and Carson Knudtson — combined to limit the Eagles to just eight hits of their own.

However, after playing error-free ball in Game 1, the Cowboys committed seven errors in the contest.

Crook County scored three runs in the first inning, but the Eagles answered with five in the bottom half of the frame. The Cowboys added a single run in each of the second and third innings to tie the game, but Hood River Valley added five more to its tally in the fourth and tacked on two more in the fifth. The Cowboys battled back to score three times in the sixth, making the score 12-8. Hood River Valley added an insurance run in the sixth inning before the Cowboys scored two final runs in the seventh. However, it was too little, too late for Crook County as they fell 13-10.

Yustat, Wilson, Allen and Forman each had two hits in the game, while Vaughan, Faust and Wilson each had a pair of RBIs.

Crook County is now 1-4 in Intermountain Conference play and 4-12 overall. Redmond, meanwhile, sits at 2-2 in league play and 8-6 overall, while Hood River Valley currently leads the IMC with a 5-0 league record and a 10-4 overall mark.

The Cowboys host Hood River Valley at 4:30 p.m. today, April 26. Crook County is at home again on Friday, April 29, as they host the Ridgeview Ravens (2-3, 9-5) in a league double-header. Game one is set to begin at 3 p.m. in Prineville.

