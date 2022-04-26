ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Aldean Dedicates Touching Song ‘Your Mama’ to His Son, Memphis [Listen]

By Jeremy Chua
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Jason Aldean is dedicating his new song, “Your Mama,” to his 4-year-old son, Memphis Aldean Williams. Written by Ben West, Josh Miller, Troy Verges and Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard, Aldean revealed to Billboard that he almost didn’t record the track because it was “so outta left field for...

