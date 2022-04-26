ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Why Does It Seem Like There Are a Billion Wasps in Kentucky This Spring?

By Chadwick Benefield
WOMI Owensboro
WOMI Owensboro
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

My dog Ellie is obsessed with wood bees. Luckily for her, our back deck is completely surrounded by carpenter bees this year. Every time I take the dogs outside, Ellie runs around on the porch and tries to jump up and eat the bees. Of course, they taunt her. They hover...

womiowensboro.com

Comments / 3

Related
KISS 106

Strange Mystery Animal Spotted by Ohio River in Kentucky

Photos have surfaced of an unusual-looking animal that was spotted recently near the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky. The poor thing looks like it is having a rough go at life. In fact, it is having such a rough time, that we are not even 100% sure what kind of animal it is. Although, we do have an educated guess...
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Pets & Animals
State
Kentucky State
Owensboro, KY
Lifestyle
Owensboro, KY
Pets & Animals
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
InspireMore

When This Couple Adopted A Cat, They Weren’t Expecting To Get A House Panther!

Some pets just seem to be destined for stardom. Andrey and Anastasia are a young couple who live in an apartment in Russia. They aren’t quite ready for children yet, but they wanted a cuddly companion to share their lives with, so they turned to Avito, the Russian version of eBay. They were browsing available cats and kittens when a pair of striking yellow eyes caught their attention.
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cathy Rogers
Person
Ron Rhodes
purewow.com

Stop Saying ‘Good Boy!’ to Your Dog (and What to Say Instead)

As the Humane Society puts it, “Dogs don’t care about money. They care about praise.” Now, while we humans may do crazy things for cash, we can’t deny the power of positive reinforcement. Dogs—and people—like knowing they’ve done a good job. Today, positive reinforcement training is widely accepted as the best way to train dogs. This differs greatly from the strict, alpha male approach many dog owners used in the 1980s and 90s. Unfortunately, simply reinforcing good behavior with words of affirmation like “Good boy!” doesn’t always cut it. There are more effective phrases to use during positive reinforcement training that can boost your dog’s confidence, improve obedience and make both of you very happy campers—and all it costs is some extra time.
PETS
103GBF

Is It Illegal To Flash Your Headlights At Another Vehicle In Kentucky?

Have you ever been driving down the road and oncoming traffic flashes their lights at you? Do you know if it's illegal to do it in Kentucky? Here's what we know. Angel here and I remember growing up and watching my momma flash her headlights at another driver when it was getting dark outside if she saw they did not have their lights on.
KENTUCKY STATE
Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
News Radio 1310 KLIX

The 1 Gross Reason You Don’t Want to Visit Yellowstone in the Spring

I’m not one to normally say to anyone that they should skip a visit to Yellowstone National Park, but I would advise someone looking to head there on vacation right now to reschedule their plans. Yellowstone is still beautiful, a guaranteed adventure, and full of geysers and hot pots. The animals are all still there if you’re lucky enough to be around when they are, but that’s actually the problem with Yellowstone in the spring. Some of the animals are really gross-looking right now.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wasps#Bees#Insect#Eyewitness News
Kat Kountry 105

What Does It Mean When Someone Ties A White Grocery Bag To Their Car Window?

I'm not sure that I've ever seen anyone do this in Minnesota; but from now on, I'm going to be paying more attention. Have you ever passed a car on the side of the road that had a white towel or a white plastic grocery bag tied to the mirror? Did you think it was just holding the mirror on the vehicle? Perhaps you thought it was garbage and just got stuck on the car as it was flying by in the wind. There are a couple of different reasons for tying a white plastic grocery bag or towel to your vehicle window and I thought I would share them with you.
MINNESOTA STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Have You Ever Driven Through Kentucky’s Nada Tunnel? It’s Definitely Worth the Drive!

Have you ever heard of the Nada Tunnel in Kentucky? This tunnel has been said to be a "gateway to the Red River Gorge" and wow! This tunnel is wild!. This tunnel almost gives me claustrophobia, because it's only big enough for ONE car at a time, and the inside of the tunnel looks like a cave. Located in Red River Gorge, Kentucky is the Nada Tunnel, and people travel from all over, just to drive through the 900-foot tunnel.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
WOMI Owensboro

WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro, KY
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy