WARRENTON — Warren County football standout Leslie Williams had more than one reason to celebrate earlier this month when he signed to play for Louisburg College. In addition to making his commitment to the Hurricanes official, Williams has also been selected to participate in the football portion of the annual East-West All-Star Games July in Greensboro. He’s the first Warren County player to be selected for the prestigious football showcase since Shauntae Hunt made it in 2002 before going on to a successful playing career for East Carolina.

WARREN COUNTY, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO