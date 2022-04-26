ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

40 Love Foundation is ‘serving’ the future of young athletes

By Jenny Brown
uscannenbergmedia.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe tennis courts were Doris Obih’s safe haven while growing up in Inglewood, but when she was 12 years old, she was forced to give up the sport that she loved. When Obih began her tennis training at age 7, an organization called HOPE FOR KIDS financially supported her passion, covering...

www.uscannenbergmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 94.9

Tom Bearson Foundation Dedicates Funds for New Basketball Courts

SARTELL -- The Tom Bearson Foundation is partnering with the city of Sartell to bring a new amenity to Pinecone Central Park. The organization has committed $150,000 to install three full-size basketball sports courts, with six basketball hoops, seating and landscaping. Tom's father Greg Bearson says he hopes the courts...
SARTELL, MN
CBS LA

Struggling Marymount California University to close

Marymount California University, a half-century-old private Catholic institution, will close this summer, its board of trustees announced.The liberal arts school located on the Palos Verdes Peninsula south of Los Angeles has been struggling in recent years due to declining enrollment, rising costs and the coronavirus pandemic, the university said in a statement Friday."This decision was not made lightly. But we felt the most compassionate thing to do was to give everyone time to make plans. Our focus now will be to help our students, faculty and staff," said Brian Marcotte, the university's president.Marymount California has 500 full-time students and 140 full-time staff,The university said classes will conclude with the end of the summer term in August.In the meantime, Marymount California will work on transitioning students to other colleges and universities for the fall semester and find new work for faculty and staff.Only a small number of employees will remain after classes end to manage the closure.The school was founded by the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary in 1968 as Marymount Palos Verdes College, a two-year institution.The name was changed to Marymount California University in 2013 as four-year undergraduate degrees and graduate degree programs were offered.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brentwood, CA
City
Inglewood, CA
Inglewood, CA
Society
Inglewood, CA
Sports
Local
California Society
Local
California Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Women’s football coach honors late son with donation

New York Knockout co-owner and head coach Lou Butts lost his son to a rare genetic disease nearly 13 years ago. This Saturday, proceeds from the team's game will go to the Ronald McDonald House, which helped Butts through the scariest, most uncertain time of his life.
NFL
Post Register

Special Olympic athletes compete at Capital High School in track and field

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Schools from around the Treasure Valley and beyond have students participating in the Special Olympics. On Wednesday, participants were competing in track and field at Capital High School. Mentors and volunteers helped put on the event. Coordinators say it allows everyone to get involved. "This...
HIGH SCHOOL
Idaho State Journal

Mother, son plan several events through new nonprofit bringing sports to people with disabilities

The Highland High School cheerleaders would usually start the chant when the football team had a comfortable lead and about 5 minutes remaining on the game clock. “Derek! Derek! Derek!” The fan favorite was former Highland Rams wide receiver Derek Schulz, who didn’t let his disability — mild ataxic cerebral palsy — stand in the way of achieving glory on the gridiron in the fall of 2013. Recently, Derek has...
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Love Foundation
WTWO/WAWV

Quick Quack 5k to feature obstacles in new course

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Runners looking for an extra challenge are invited to join the Quick Quack 5k this summer. The event is put on to benefit Catholic Charities in Terre Haute and will be held at Griffin Bike Park this year. The new location will allow for exciting additions to the run which […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy