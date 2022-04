The No. 6 Oklahoma State softball team capped a three-game series sweep of No. 16 Texas with a 2-1 win in the second game of a doubleheader Sunday at Cowgirl Stadium. With the win, the Cowgirls improved to 38-7 overall and maintained their top spot in the Big 12 standings by improving to 14-1 in conference play, while Texas fell to 32-15-1 overall and 7-5 in the league.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO