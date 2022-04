When Nixon's Bryan Cisneros hit a 2-run homer off of United's Jesed Garza in the first inning Friday night, it could have been easy for the Longhorns' starter to get worried. The Mustangs had Joey Gamez on the mound, a senior who has been dominant throughout district play, and two runs could have been more than enough to start letting the thought the game was over creep into his head. But that's not what Garza did. "I knew that the team would back me up and respond accordingly," he said, translated from Spanish. "I knew that (we)...

LAREDO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO