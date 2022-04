While not long ago, the metaverse seemed a concept of the future, new research from Accenture reveals consumers might just be ready to engage now. The company’s survey, which looked at a sample of more than 11,000 consumers across 16 countries, found that an impressive 64 percent of consumers have already purchased virtual goods or taken part in virtual experiences or services during the past year. However, an even greater 83 percent of respondents said they have an interest in making purchases in the metaverse.

