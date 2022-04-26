ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

'Seussical the Musical' brings fantasy to Oregon City High School

By Ellen Spitaleri
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 1 day ago

Colorful characters, song and dance enliven show for all ages in upcoming production

Who can resist a musical with an elephant, a cat and an invisible world of Whos?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4929mO_0fKHGafl00

Jorie Jones, the drama teacher at Oregon City High School, chose "Seussical the Musical" for the spring production, precisely because she knew that the show would appeal to the whole family.

It opens at 7 p.m. May 12 and continues at 7 p.m. on May 14, 19, 20 and 21; there are two matinees at 2 p.m. on May 15 and 22, at the high school.

"Seussical" is an inclusive show with a powerful message that "a person's a person, no matter how small," Jones said.

"These last couple of years have been incredibly difficult for the entire world, and students have struggled. With the show centering around the power of kindness, friendship and imagination, this musical was high on my list to bring to my students," she added.

"Seussical" is the first musical at OCHS since 2019, Jones noted, adding that although the show is targeted towards children, there is plenty of content that adults and high school students will love.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jxpb6_0fKHGafl00

Family, community

Jones described the show as a "fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza."

Those familiar with the works of Dr. Seuss will enjoy seeing such familiar characters as Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, Mayzie La Bird and Jojo, a little boy with a big imagination.

"The colorful characters transport us from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos," Jones said.

As the musical unfolds, Horton "faces a double challenge — not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg, left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird," Jones said.

"Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant," she added.

Challenges

With a cast of 40 and another 15 students working behind the scenes, "there is so much more in a musical than a play," Jones said.

For plays, Jones works with students on acting and blocking, but a musical incorporates singing and dancing and a choir director coming in to help with musical directing.

Also, she noted, with musicals students must not only memorize lines, but also music, choreography and blocking.

In spite of the challenges, Jones said getting back on the stage with a big show has been fun both for her and the students.

Because the cast is so talented, it was difficult for Jones to pick a memorable moment in the musical, but she did note that there "is a guy group of monkeys, the Wickersham Brothers, and they have the coolest dances. They are like a '90s boy band, and they don't disappoint."

Although "Seussical" is likely to appeal to children, parents should be aware that the show is three hours long, with a 15-minute intermission.

First teaching job

This is the first full-time teaching job for Jones and the first time she has had her own drama program.

Teaching drama virtually during the pandemic as not ideal, but she noted that she was fortunate in that she was able to figure out a way to make performance classes work.

"I found a lot of useful and interactive apps for online teaching that allowed me to keep track of my students' progress," she said.

"There were also a lot of filmed performances that forced my students to get out of their comfort zone of performing. For many of them, it was the first time that they had to watch themselves perform," Jones said.

"My goal last year was to make my students feel comfortable enough to come back each week and interact over Zoom," she added.

This year, "we were all so excited to meet each other in person. I had so many students who were thankful to be able to perform again and be back in a community where they are accepted," Jones said.

In the fall, many ninth and 10th graders who had never done theater before auditioned for the school play.

Jones, added, "That was really amazing. It basically felt like I started a whole new program when everyone came back."

"Seussical the Musical"

When: 7 p.m. on May 12, 14, 19, 20 and 21 and 2 p.m. on May 15 and 22

Where: Oregon City High School, 19761 S. Beavercreek Road

Tickets: $12; $6 for children under 10. Cash or check at the door; no credit card readers

Details: Although the musical will appeal to children, it is three hours long with one 15-minute intermission.

More: Local vendors will sell their goods in the lobby. Attendees may buy raffle tickets to win over $200 worth of gift cards, along with Seussical-theme gift baskets and goodies donated by local businesses.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
NME

English Teacher – ‘Polyawkward’ EP review: lively art-punk with a lyrical edge

For Leeds’ English Teacher, there’s no shortage of things to be pissed off about, so you might as well enjoy the ride. The playful yet polished ‘Polyawkward’, sees fury and fun overlap: these punchy, melodic songs unite nervy, whirlpooling guitars with cutting takedowns of the day-to-day (laborious supermarket trips, hangovers, dodgy dates). It makes for a deliciously sour debut EP, set to a soundtrack of restless art-punk.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oregon City, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
State
Oregon State
Oregon City, OR
Entertainment
The Guardian

National Dance Company Wales review – comedy and menace with rumbling tums and giant steps

NDC Wales are a very likable bunch of dancers to spend a couple of hours with, a versatile group of 10 distinct young performers in a triple bill that shows their range. The most easily engaging piece is Andrea Costanzo Martini’s Wild Thoughts, set partly to Matthew Herbert’s track Foreign Bodies, made with sounds sampled from the human body. After the dancers have amusingly catalogued their body parts in intricate rhythm, a rumbling of innards sets off a new skein of movement, as if led by gurgling intestines. There is plenty of dancing skill, as well as entertainment value.
THEATER & DANCE
Rolling Stone

There Are Beautiful, Heartbreaking Movies About Childhood — and Then There’s ‘Petite Maman’

Click here to read the full article. There is what you might call a “spoiler” in the title of Céline Sciamma’s new movie, a key to unlocking her look at childhood that’s hiding in plain sight. The French filmmaker’s follow-up to Portrait of a Lady on Fire begins not with love, but with death: An eight-year-old named Nelly (Joséphine Sanz) has just lost her elderly grandmother. Her mom (Nina Meurisse) is packing up everything in the house she grew up in, located on the edge of a forest. Dad (Stéphane Varupenne) is helping out the best he can. Nelly wants...
MOVIES
Portland Tribune

Daily Life: Oregon Book Awards winners announced

Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.MONDAY, APRIL 25 Book Awards — The Oregon Book Awards were held Monday, and here are the winners: Ken Kesey Award for Fiction — Omar El Akkad, West Linn, "What Strange Paradise: A Novel" Stafford/Hall Award for Poetry — Dao Strom Portland, "Instrument" Award for Graphic Literature — Breena Bard, Portland, "Trespassers: A Graphic Novel" Frances Fuller Victor Award for General Nonfiction — Jacob Darwin Hamblin, Corvallis, "The Wretched Atom: America's Global Gamble with Peaceful Nuclear Technology" Sarah Winnemucca Award for Creative Nonfiction — Allison...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jojo
Field & Stream

Q&A: Custom Net-Maker Tina Lewis Talks Art, Music, and Fly Fishing

Field & Stream caught back up with Tina Lewis, proprietor of The Wayward Trading Post, whom we featured in a story earlier this year. Lewis was a proposal-development specialist in a multi-billion-dollar pharmaceutical company and dropped everything to start making fly-fishing landing nets from her wood shop in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Custom-made, handcrafted, and often adorned with original artwork or artifacts, Lewis’s nets sell for anywhere from $100 to $1,000. Through them, she expresses her passion for art, music, the outdoors, and the stories of her clients. Below is our conversation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
InsideHook

Musicians Agree That Talking During Concerts Is Rude. There’s Less Agreement on Why.

Many, many years ago I was at a basement show in New Jersey. Well, that’s not entirely accurate — at the time, I was with friends talking in the back yard while a basement show happened in the basement.The guy who’d organized things wandered over to us and ushered us downstairs, arguing that it would be rude not to watch the band currently playing. It wasn’t the first time I’d had cause to think about the etiquette of watching live music, and it wouldn’t be the last.
MUSIC
EW.com

How Petite Maman director Céline Sciamma crafted her wondrous time-travel fairy tale

Petite Maman may be small in scale, but its themes loom large. After directing the acclaimed romance Portrait of a Lady on Fire, French auteur Céline Sciamma returns with a fairy-tale follow-up, a wondrous, moving fable about mothers and daughters. At just 72 minutes, the film itself might seem deceptively simple, following 8-year-old Nelly (Joséphine Sanz) as she helps her parents clean out her late grandmother's house. While exploring the forest nearby, she encounters a young girl named Marion (played by Joséphine's twin sister, Gabrielle Sanz), who's building a fort out of leaves and branches. The two girls strike up an immediate friendship, wandering the woods together, finishing the fort, and staging elaborate plays for their own amusement.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon City High School#Musical Theater#Musicals#The Circus
Portland Tribune

Lakewood performing 'Camelot' in May and June

The Lake Oswego theater company takes on the classic musical with a new twist. Dennis Corwin, the director of the new Lakewood Theater performance "Camelot, had long wanted to guide the production of the King Arthur mythic. But, in his telling, he wanted to incorporate the people who passed on...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Variety

‘The Skin of Our Teeth’ Review: Thornton Wilder’s Beautifully Decorated Disaster on Broadway

Click here to read the full article. Thornton Wilder’s allegorical play “The Skin of Our Teeth” is bizarre, abstract and convoluted; it’s not to be taken seriously. Or so Sabina (Gabby Beans) tells the audience at Lincoln Center Theater’s Broadway revival of the 1942 Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Thornton Wilder. But don’t listen to her: There are definitely things to take seriously here, as the themes of this 80-year-old work, courageously but unevenly directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz, remain relevant and vital to be reckoned with by contemporary audiences. The play is organized around a mystifying philosophical concept. The follow-up to Wilder’s...
THEATER & DANCE
Portland Tribune

EVENTS and Activities

Here's our wrapup of the nonprofit public events and activities we've been informed of in Southeast for May!. Brooklyn Preschool Rummage Sale: This annual benefit rummage sale is on today and tomorrow, offering items assembled by a community of 30+ families "“ toys, books, clothes, housewares, electronics, and more "“ all to raise funds for this nonprofit preschool. Shop 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and tomorrow at Reedwood Friends Church, 2901 S.E. Steele Street. Questions? Email "“ This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Stereogum

Julia Holter, Harper Simon, & Meditations On Crime – “Heloise” (Feat. Geologist)

Meditations On Crime is a new collaborative project. The project’s debut single is a team-up between Julia Holter and and Harper Simon (aka the son of Paul Simon and Peggy Harper). “Heloise” features lyrics by Holter and Simon, who also produced the track. In a nice touch, Animal Collective’s Geologist did the music to “Heloise,” which has artwork by photographer Jessica Craig-Martin.
MUSIC
Portland Tribune

Go Play: LO Reads author talk takes place this week

C Pam Zhang, the author of a Booker Prize finalist, to give talk in Lake Oswego. To C Pam Zhang, inspiration for literary fiction derives from the subconscious mind rather than the conscious recounting of lived experience. And yet, the characters in her Booker Prize- nominated debut novel "How Much...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
New Haven Independent

Art Shows Come Back To Three Sheets

Questlove pondering musical notes in mixed media. Three womxn expressed in acrylics. A snarling yet sparkling cat out of hell. These were all part of the return of longstanding monthly event ​“Art in the Back,” at Three Sheets this past Saturday night. Though on this evening it did not include the ​“music in the front” portion — in which bands once played as part of the opening — the promise of it was in the air.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
21K+
Post
480K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy