Beaverton Police Log: Woman's apartment ransacked for pills

The Beaverton Police Department reports a sampling of calls from April 15-19, 2022.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

Friday, April 15

Officers arrested a man on Northwest 116th Avenue for strangulation and assault during a domestic disturbance.

A traffic crash on Northwest Murray Boulevard resulted in the at fault driver's arrest for DUII (alcohol) and reckless driving.

Officers arrested a woman after she crashed a stolen car and fled on foot with her dog. She and the dog were found near Southwest Hall Boulevard and Cascade Avenue. She had a felony warrant and IDs and credit cards that did not belong to her.

Saturday, April 16

Officers arrested a man on Southwest Hart Road for DUII (alcohol) and hit-and-run.

Intimate roommates got into an argument over headphones and an Xbox controller on Northwest Lost Springs Terrace. The man was arrested after throwing his female roommate to the floor, an act which was caught on camera.

An ex-girlfriend was upset when she came to her ex-boyfriend's house on Southwest Canyon Road to buy methamphetamine and found him with another woman. She slashed three tires on his car and was arrested for criminal mischief.

Sunday, April 17

Officers arrested a man on Southwest 170th Avenue for assault, strangulation, menacing, harassment with a child witness, and interfering with an officer. He had allegedly slapped and strangled his girlfriend then fled through a bedroom window before being caught after a short foot pursuit.

An Aunt came home on Southwest Murray Boulevard and found her 37-year-old nephew in her ransacked home. She went to the neighbors to call police and reported that the nephew was probably looking for prescription pain medications. The nephew attempted to barricade the door when officers arrived. He was arrested.

Monday, April 18

A known suspect with warrants was pushing office furniture down the street near Southwest Cedar Hills Boulevard and Broadway Street. He attempted to flee on foot but was stopped by a K-9 officer and was arrested.

Officers arrested a man at The Home Depot, 4401 S.W. 110th Ave., for shoplifting and a warrant.

Tuesday, April 19

Officers took two intoxicated men who were far from care and control of themselves on Southwest Millikan Way to the hospital for detox.

An 11-year-old took his father's car during the night from Southwest Merlo Court. He returned the car and was found at school.

Officers investigated the discovery of a dead person in the woods near Highway 217 and Highway 26. The body appeared to have been there for some time.

