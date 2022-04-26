Milwaukie plant sales coming just in time for Mother's Day

Neighborhood park, Ledding Library benefit from annual fundraisers; Johnson Creek to get cleaned up

Two upcoming plant sales to benefit Ledding Library and the Milwaukie Garden Club will make it easy to find a Mother's Day gift. The Ardenwald-Johnson Creek Neighborhood sale, a fundraiser, will be held later in the month, and the Tideman Johnson Neighborhood will host a habitat-enhancement event on May 7.

Mother's Day plant sales

The 2022 Friends of the Ledding Library's Annual Plant Sale will be held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on May 7 and 8. A bonus day sale will take place from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on May 14. All events will be held at Milwaukie Floral and Garden, 3306 S.E. Lake Road.

Cash, personal checks and credit/debit cards will be accepted. Visit leddingfriends.youcanbookme to book a 10-minute shopping slot.

Those interested in volunteering, send an email to leddingfriends.plantsale@gmail.com or call 503-786-7580.

The Milwaukie Garden Club's first plant sale in two years will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on May 7, at the Milwaukie Museum, 3737 S.E. Adams St.

A variety of annual and perennial plants will be offered.

Proceeds "go towards our service projects, landscaping at the museum, Hull Foundation for the blind-Gardens of Enchantment and a scholarship at Milwaukie High School," said Linda Carr, club president.

The Milwaukie Garden Club has been around since 1939 and offers monthly meetings with interesting topical speakers. Send an email to Linda Carr at kittycar9@gmail.com for more information about the club.

During the plant sale, the Milwaukie Museum is open to sell books and other offerings from its current collection. For more information, email milwaukiemuseum@gmail.com.

Ardenwald-Johnson Creek Plant Sale

Support a future park in the Ardenwald-Johnson Creek neighborhood by purchasing some plants at the neighborhood's annual plant sale from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on May 22 at 3012 S.E. Balfour St. and 3026 S.E. Balfour St., Milwaukie.

The sale is an annual fundraiser for an undeveloped neighborhood park on Balfour Street. To date, the neighborhood has raised more than $15,000 towards its development.

Plants for sale have been donated by neighbors and feature many native plants, grasses, trees, shrubs, perennials, annuals, herbs and veggie starts.

Contact Lisa Gunion-Rinker at 503-754-1655 about volunteering at the sale or if you have plants, pots or other gardening items to donate.

For more information visit ardenwald.org.

Habitat enhancement at Tideman Johnson

Join the Friends of Tideman Johnson Park and the Johnson Creek Watershed Council for a morning of stewardship and habitat enhancement from 9 a.m.-noon on May 7 at Tideman Johnson Park, along Johnson Creek and the Springwater Corridor Trail.

Visit jcwc.org/events/habitat-enhancement-at-tideman-johnson-7 for directions to the park and to RSVP.

Volunteers will plant natives, pick up litter and remove invasive weeds. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes. Bring a filled water bottle and snacks. Gloves, tools and instructions will be provided.

Children are welcome but must be accompanied by an attentive adult.

